Intelligent Bio Solutions to Present PK Study Data at Association for Diagnostics and Laboratory Medicine 2025 Clinical Lab Expo

Data shows excretion of codeine in fingerprint sweat

INBS’ System is viable option for non-invasive diagnostic testing

NEW YORK, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (Nasdaq: INBS) ("INBS" or the "Company"), a medical technology company delivering intelligent, rapid, non-invasive testing and screening solutions, today announced that it will present its Pharmacokinetic (“PK”) study data at the Association for Diagnostics and Laboratory Medicine (“ADLM”) 2025 Clinical Lab Expo, taking place July 27–31 in Chicago, Illinois.

The PK study collected human fingerprint sweat specimens for laboratory analysis and used INBS’s Intelligent Fingerprinting Drug Screening System (the “System”), a portable, non-invasive system that screens for drugs of abuse via sweat from the fingertips. Study data showed that fingerprint sweat mirrors the rate and extent of codeine found in blood and saliva, making it a strong indicator of codeine ingestion. Statistical comparisons made at the 95% confidence level demonstrated that fingerprint sweat provides a reliable sample matrix for drug detection, with quantitative pharmacokinetic data closely aligning with blood-based results.

“ADLM is an important gathering for laboratory medicine professionals, and we’re pleased to share data showing that fingerprint sweat specimens reflect the recent ingestion of codeine. This reinforces that our system of fingerprint sweat testing is a viable option for non-invasive diagnostic testing,” said Daniel Brown, Head of Clinical Affairs at Intelligent Bio Solutions. “We see growing demand for innovative drug screening approaches that are simple to administer, minimize biohazard risks, and offer reliable, rapid results.”

Daniel Brown will represent the Company at the event, participating in the ADLM Poster Hall, an open-access forum featuring more than 700 presentations spanning the breadth of laboratory medicine. He will present the background, methodology and findings of the Company’s recent PK Study and will be available during unopposed discussion periods to engage directly with attendees.

ADLM 2025 is the world’s premier global laboratory medicine exposition, bringing together international leaders, scientists, and innovators for a week of presentations, workshops, and networking. With over 300 expert speakers, more than 250 educational sessions, and 200 plus product categories, the event offers a platform to explore advances in diagnostic technologies and clinical laboratory innovation.

ADLM 2025 is held in partnership with the Canadian Society of Clinical Chemists (CSCC) and covers a broad spectrum of topics, from AI and mass spectrometry to disruptive technologies and diagnostic advancements. Attendees are invited to learn more about INBS’s technology, explore its real-world applications, and connect with the Company’s representatives to discuss collaboration and adoption opportunities.

The Company’s Drug Screening System is designed to support accurate, dignified, and efficient testing in workplace, treatment, and justice settings. With more than 450 accounts across 24 countries, INBS continues to expand its reach across numerous sectors, including construction, transportation, engineering, mining, and manufacturing. The Company’s participation in ADLM 2025 highlights its commitment to innovation and growing relevance within laboratory and diagnostic testing communities.

About Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc.

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: INBS) is a medical technology company delivering intelligent, rapid, non-invasive testing solutions. The Company believes that its Intelligent Fingerprinting Drug Screening System will revolutionize portable testing through fingerprint sweat analysis, which has the potential for broader applications in additional fields. Designed as a hygienic and cost-effective system, the test screens for the recent use of drugs commonly found in the workplace, including opiates, cocaine, methamphetamine, and cannabis. With sample collection in seconds and results in under ten minutes, this technology would be a valuable tool for employers in safety-critical industries. The Company’s current customer segments outside the US include construction, manufacturing and engineering, transport and logistics firms, mining, drug treatment organizations, and coroners.

For more information, visit: http://www.ibs.inc

Forward-Looking Statements:

Some of the statements in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc.'s ability to successfully develop and commercialize its drug and diagnostic tests, realize commercial benefit from its partnerships and collaborations, and secure regulatory approvals, among others. Although Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology, including "believes," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "plans," "projects," "intends," "potential," "may," "could," "might," "will," "should," "approximately" or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, included in Intelligent Bio Solutions' public filings filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of its date. Intelligent Bio Solutions undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Company Contact:

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc.

info@ibs.inc

LinkedIn | Twitter

Investor & Media Contact:

Valter Pinto, Managing Director

KCSA Strategic Communications

PH: (212) 896-1254

INBS@kcsa