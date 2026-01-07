SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Intellia Therapeutics to Present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

January 7, 2026 | 
1 min read

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA), a leading clinical-stage gene editing company focused on revolutionizing medicine with CRISPR-based therapies, today announced that the company will present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco on Wednesday, January 14, 2026 at 9:00 a.m. PT.

A live webcast will be available on the Events and Presentations page in the Investors & Media section of Intellia’s website, www.intelliatx.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on Intellia’s website for approximately 30 days.

About Intellia Therapeutics
Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) is a leading clinical-stage gene editing company focused on revolutionizing medicine with CRISPR-based therapies. Since its inception, Intellia has focused on leveraging gene editing technology to develop novel, first-in-class medicines that address important unmet medical needs and advance the treatment paradigm for patients. Intellia’s deep scientific, technical and clinical development experience, along with its people, is helping set the standard for a new class of medicine. To harness the full potential of gene editing, Intellia continues to expand the capabilities of its CRISPR-based platform with novel editing and delivery technologies. Learn more at intelliatx.com and follow us @intelliatx.

Intellia Contacts:

Investors:
Jason Fredette
Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Intellia Therapeutics, Inc.
jason.fredette@intelliatx.com

Media:
Matt Crenson
Ten Bridge Communications
media@intelliatx.com  
mcrenson@tenbridgecommunications.com


Massachusetts Events
Intellia Therapeutics
