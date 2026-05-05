Intellia Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences - May 5, 2026

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTLA), a leading biopharmaceutical company focused on revolutionizing medicine leveraging CRISPR gene editing and other core technologies, today announced that management will be participating in fireside chats at the following upcoming investor conferences:

Bank of America Securities Health Care Conference

Date: Tuesday, May 12, 2026

Fireside Chat Time: 3:40 p.m. PT

Location: Las Vegas

RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference

Date: Wednesday, May 20, 2026

Fireside Chat Time: 2:35 p.m. ET

Location: New York

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

Date: Wednesday, June 3, 2026

Fireside Chat Time: 4:55 p.m. ET

Location: New York

The fireside chats will be webcast live. To join the webcasts, please visit the Events and Presentations page of the Investors & Media section on Intellia’s website at intelliatx.com. Replays of the webcasts will be available on the same page for approximately 90 days following the events.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTLA) is a leading clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on revolutionizing medicine leveraging CRISPR gene editing and other core technologies. The company’s mission is to transform the lives of people with severe diseases by developing and commercializing potentially curative treatments. With deep scientific, technical and clinical development experience, Intellia aims to reset the standard for medicine by durably treating the root causes of disease. Learn more at intelliatx.com and follow us @intelliatx.

Investor Contact:

Jason Fredette

Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc.

jason.fredette@intelliatx.com