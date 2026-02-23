Integrated DNA Technologies Unveils NGS Innovation Roadmap to Accelerate the Future of Cancer Research

New innovations designed to simplify NGS workflows

Enhances critical variant identification through improved technologies

Roadmap advances provide flexibility across targeted and whole genome applications

BOULDER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Biomarker--For more than three decades, Integrated DNA Technologies (IDT) has helped power the genomics revolution, enabling scientists to decode biology with growing precision and speed. Today, as cancer research enters a new era defined by ultra‑sensitive identification and rapidly expanding biomarker landscapes, IDT is announcing a suite of next generation sequencing (NGS) innovations that aim to tackle longstanding bottlenecks in library preparation, targeted enrichment, and whole genome analysis.

Drawing on IDT’s long-established strengths in enzyme engineering, high-throughput oligo synthesis platform, and workflow optimization, IDT is extending its proven technologies with novel approaches tailored specifically to the evolving needs of cancer researchers.

The newly announced portfolio—which includes the DNA EZ v2 Library Preparation Kit, the xGen™ Exome v2 Hyb Spike-In Panel, an expanded set of 1,536 Full-Length Unique Dual Index (UDI) Adapters, and the enhanced whole genome sequencing (eWGS) system—provides a cohesive and flexible solution designed to simplify NGS workflows, sharpen critical variant identification, and support broad biomarker discovery across targeted and whole genome applications.

Advancing high-precision library preparation and identification of variants

IDT’s NGS roadmap reflects a multi‑omics strategy built on differentiated chemistries and algorithms that support DNA, methylation, and RNA sequencing workflows. Powered by IDT’s synthesis platform and enzyme engineering expertise, the portfolio advances diverse biomarker modalities essential for translational oncology research.

A key highlight is IDT’s advanced fragmentation module, engineered to reduce GC‑related bias and minimize fragmentation‑induced artifacts—two long‑standing challenges in library construction. This tunable fragmentation capability supports seamless transitions between whole genome and targeted sequencing, enabling researchers to unify workflows across tumor‑informed profiling and minimal residual disease (MRD) applications.

Expanded exome coverage to future‑proof variant interpretation

The Exome v2 Hyb Spike-In Panel introduces broadened and modernized genomic coverage aligned with major databases to strengthen pathogenic variant classification and mitigate the risk of misinterpretation as standards evolve. Designed to integrate effortlessly into IDT’s existing hybrid capture ecosystem, and Exome Hyb Panel v2, the panel enhances precision oncology research initiatives while preserving established workflow performance.

Enhanced whole genome sequencing analysis for comprehensive cancer profiling

The streamlined eWGS system delivers full‑genome breadth paired with enriched coverage of associated genomic regions of interest—all within a single, streamlined assay. This patented method supports high‑confidence identification of germline and somatic variants, structural variations, and genomic instability markers, providing researchers with more robust and adaptable data for comprehensive biomarker discovery.

Commitment to integration, scalability, and future‑ready oncology solutions

Together, these innovations underscore IDT’s commitment to shaping the next frontier of oncology research with integrated, scalable, and future‑ready sequencing solutions.

“These transformative updates to IDT’s NGS innovation roadmap will deliver greater precision, higher throughput, and adaptable workflows for translational and clinical research applications,” said IDT President Ajay Gannerkote. “These purpose-built innovations are made possible by IDT’s specialized, high-throughput production, and history of sustained innovation, and we’re excited to be at the forefront of enabling the science that underpins the future of cancer research.”

For more information on IDT’s NGS portfolio and capabilities, visit www.idtdna.com/NGS.

Learn more about IDT’s bronze sponsor talk, poster presentations, featured products, and connect with IDT at AGBT 2026 at www.idtdna.com/AGBT.

About IDT

Building from a strong foundation of innovation, expertise, and reliability, Integrated DNA Technologies (IDT) has evolved from an oligo manufacturer to a leading genomics provider. We work shoulder-to-shoulder with scientific and global health partners to enable genomics breakthroughs at scale. Our vision of enabling researchers to rapidly move from the lab to life-changing advances reflects our ongoing commitment to a healthier, brighter future for all.

IDT is proud to be part of Danaher, a global science and technology leader. Visit www.Danaher.com to learn more about Danaher, a leading life sciences and diagnostics innovator committed to accelerating the power of science and technology to improve human health.

For more information about IDT, visit www.idtdna.com and follow the company on LinkedIn, X, YouTube, Instagram and Bluesky.

