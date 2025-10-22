Integrated DNA Technologies and Profluent Collaborate to Unlock New Frontier of AI-driven Protein Design

From model to molecule: Partnership combines pioneering AI for protein design with genomics expertise to accelerate development of next generation enzymes

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. & EMERYVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AI--Integrated DNA Technologies (IDT), a Danaher company and a global leader in genomics, and Profluent Bio, a leader in AI-first protein design, have activated a strategic collaboration to design and optimize next-generation enzymes. The partnership brings together Profluent’s cutting-edge generative AI platform with IDT’s expertise in enzymology and genomics, to explore new paths for developing novel enzyme variants. The collaboration also cements IDT’s recently established innovation nexus in the Bay Area, signaling its continued commitment to pioneering synthesis technologies and fast-tracking growth in oncology research.

“At IDT, we’ve built a strong enzyme engineering capability—innovating proprietary enzymes that have powered countless scientific breakthroughs,” said IDT President Ajay Gannerkote. “This collaboration with Profluent Bio represents a bold step forward in our strategic roadmap. By integrating Profluent’s AI-driven protein design with IDT’s enzymology and genomics expertise, we will unearth new possibilities across a broad range of critical applications, from epigenetics to cancer research and beyond.”

Ali Madani, PhD, founder and CEO of Profluent Bio added, “Pairing Profluent’s AI with IDT’s world-class enzymology and manufacturing expertise is a powerful way to bring new capabilities to researchers and the industry. This partnership reflects our belief that AI-designed proteins can unlock step-changes in enzyme efficiency, precision, and manufacturability, without being constrained by what evolution has already tried.”

Profluent’s foundational models, including the latest generation ProGen3, are trained on the Profluent Protein Atlas, a curated multibillion-sequence dataset that enables broad biological understanding and precise alignment with experimental data. These models have already demonstrated real-world impact through innovations like OpenCRISPR-1™, the world’s first AI-generated gene editor.

IDT will leverage its enzyme development infrastructure, genomics expertise, and global manufacturing footprint to test, validate, and scale Profluent-designed sequences and fuel its new product innovation pipeline. As an operating company of Danaher—which is investing across the enterprise in AI for molecular design—IDT is uniquely positioned to accelerate the translation of AI-driven designs into high-performance, production-ready enzymes. This collaboration reflects IDT’s commitment to advancing enzyme innovation, propels its innovation engine, and increases customization of its novel enzymology capabilities to enhance precision and speed of its bespoke next generation sequencing, synthetic biology and gene editing offerings.

By uniting Profluent’s AI-driven design with IDT’s expertise, the partnership aims to streamline the path from in silico designs to ready-to-use biological tools—delivering speed, scale and scientific impact.

About Profluent Bio

Profluent is an AI-first company pushing the frontier of de novo protein design to author new biology. Grounded in nature with AI as an interpreter, Profluent’s powerful foundation model platform unlocks solutions that transform medicine, agriculture, and beyond. Founded in 2022 and headquartered in Emeryville, CA, Profluent is backed by leading investors including Spark Capital, Insight Partners, Air Street Capital, AIX Ventures, and Convergent Ventures. To learn more, visit profluent.bio or follow the company on LinkedIn, X, and YouTube.

About IDT

Building from a strong foundation of innovation, expertise, and reliability, Integrated DNA Technologies (IDT) has evolved from an oligo manufacturer to a leading genomics provider. We work shoulder-to-shoulder with scientific and global health partners to enable genomics breakthroughs at scale. Our vision of enabling researchers to rapidly move from the lab to life-changing advances reflects our ongoing commitment to a healthier, brighter future for all.

IDT is proud to be part of Danaher, a global science and technology leader. Visit www.Danaher.com to learn more about Danaher, a leading life sciences and diagnostics innovator committed to accelerating the power of science and technology to improve human health.

For more information about IDT, visit www.idtdna.com and follow the company on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram.

