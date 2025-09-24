Integrated BioPharma Reports Results for its Quarter and Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2025

Integrated BioPharma, Inc. (OTCQX:INBP) (the "Company" or "INBP") reports its financial results for the quarter and fiscal year ended June 30, 2025.

Revenue for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 was $14.2 million compared to $12.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, an increase of $1.5 million or 11.8%. The Company had operating income of approximately $589,000 and $402,000 in the quarters ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.

Revenues for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025 were $54.3 million compared to $50.3 million for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024, an increase of $4.0 million or 8.0%. The Company had operating income for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025 of approximately $0.6 million compared to operating income of $0.3 million for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2025, the Company had a net loss of approximately $0.2 million or $0.01 per share of common stock, compared with net income of $0.3 million or $0.01 per share of common stock for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The Company's diluted net (loss) income per share of common stock for the quarters ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 were $(0.01) and $0.01 per share of common stock, respectively.

For the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025, the Company had net income of approximately $808,000 or $0.03 per share of common stock, compared with a net income of $112,000 or $0.00 per share of common stock for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024. The Company's diluted net income per share of common stock for the fiscal years ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 were $0.03 and $0.00 per share of common stock, respectively.

"Our revenues increased by 8.0% in the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025 compared to the comparable period a year ago. Our revenue from our two largest customers in our Contract Manufacturing Segment represented approximately 84% and 90% of total revenue in the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively," stated the Co-Chief Executive Officers of the Company, Riva Sheppard and Christina Kay. "We are happy to report that while focusing on our core business we were able to expand our customer base over the past year and increase our revenue," the Co-CEOs further stated.

A summary of our financial results for the three months and fiscal years ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 follows:

INTEGRATED BIOPHARMA, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands, except share and per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended June 30, June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Total revenue $ 14,175 $ 12,746 $ 54,353 $ 50,317 Cost of sales 12,706 11,462 48,791 46,433 Gross profit 1,469 1,284 5,562 3,884 Selling and administrative expenses 880 882 3,542 3,633 Operating income 589 402 2,020 251 Other income, net 6 12 42 17 Income before income taxes 595 414 2,062 268 Income tax expense, net 773 146 1,254 156 Net (loss) income $ (178 ) $ 268 $ 808 $ 112 Net (loss) income per common share: Basic $ (0.01 ) $ 0.01 $ 0.03 $ 0.00 Diluted $ (0.01 ) $ 0.01 $ 0.03 $ 0.00 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 30,622,045 30,099,610 30,295,655 30,066,003 Diluted 30,622,045 30,702,683 31,168,372 30,873,681

About Integrated BioPharma Inc. (INBP)

Integrated BioPharma, Inc. ("INBP") is engaged primarily in the business of manufacturing, distributing, marketing and sales of vitamins, nutritional supplements and herbal products. Further information is available at ir.ibiopharma.com.

This document contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions, that, if they never materialize or prove incorrect, could cause the results of INBP to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "expects," "anticipates," believes," intends," "estimates," "should," "would," "strategy," "plan" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance. Such statements speak only as of the date hereof, are subject to change and should not be relied upon for investment purposes. INBP undertakes no obligation to revise or update any statements for any reasons. The risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, among others, changes in general economic and business conditions; loss of market share through competition; introduction of competing products by other companies; the timing of regulatory approval and the introduction of new products by INBP; changes in industry capacity; pressure on prices from competition or from purchasers of INBP's products; regulatory changes in the pharmaceutical manufacturing industry and nutraceutical industry; regulatory obstacles to the introduction of new technologies or products that are important to INBP; availability of qualified personnel; the loss of any significant customers or suppliers; inflation, including inflationary pressures from any tariffs, and tightened labor markets; our ability to expand our customer base and other risks and uncertainties described in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in INBP's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and its subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Accordingly, INBP cannot give assurance that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what impact they will have on the results of operations or financial condition of INBP.

