Integra LifeSciences to Present at the 2026 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference and the 2026 Morgan Stanley Healthcare Conference

PRINCETON, N.J., Sept. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (Nasdaq: IART), a leading global medical technology company, today announced that Lea Knight, chief financial officer, and Michael McBreen, chief commercial officer, will present at the 2026 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 9, 2026, at 2:15 p.m. ET. Stuart Essig, chairman and chief executive officer, will present at the 2026 Morgan Stanley Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, September 15, 2026, at 4:05 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentations will be available on the Integra LifeSciences investor relations website under EVENTS & PRESENTATIONS.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences (Nasdaq: IART) is a global medical technology leader dedicated to restoring lives. We are advancing transformational care through impactful innovation in neurosurgery and tissue reconstruction, specialized fields that demand exceptional expertise and precision. Our portfolio of highly differentiated, gold-standard technologies are trusted by healthcare professionals to deliver life-saving care. For our latest news and information, visit www.integralife.com.

Investor Relations:

Chris Ward

(609) 772-7736

chris.ward@integralife.com

Media Contact:

Laurene Isip

(609) 208-8121

laurene.isip@integralife.com





Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation