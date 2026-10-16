Integra LifeSciences to Highlight ENT and Instruments Portfolios and Sponsor New Clinical Research Presentations at AAO-HNSF 2026 Annual Meeting

ACCLARENT AERA® Eustachian Tube Treatment Simulation of a minimally invasive ear procedure using the ACCLARENT AERA® Eustachian Tube Treatment.

PRINCETON, N.J., Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (Nasdaq: IART), a global leader in medical technology, today announced its participation in the 2026 American Academy of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Foundation (AAO-HNSF) Annual Meeting & OTO EXPO, taking place October 17-20 in Los Angeles, California.

At this year's meeting, Integra will showcase its growing portfolio of ENT technologies and instruments, including the ACCLARENT AERA® Eustachian Tube Treatment, TruDi® Navigation System, MicroFrance® ENT and Laparoscopy Instruments, Bien-Air® Drill and Shaver Systems and RELIEVA SPINPLUS® Balloon Sinuplasty System.

Additionally, Integra is a sponsor of the Otosclerosis Study Group. As part of the Otosclerosis Study Group, Seilesh C. Babu, M.D., president of Michigan Ear Institute and associate professor at Wayne State University, will present new clinical research entitled "The Effects of Concurrent Eustachian Tube Balloon Dilation on Surgical Outcomes in Chronic Ear Disease" (Poster #890) on October 17th. The investigator-initiated study examines the impact of Eustachian tube balloon dilation when performed alongside surgery for chronic ear disease.

"Chronic ear disease can significantly affect hearing, quality of life and long-term patient outcomes, while often presenting complex treatment challenges for physicians," said Chris Schutt, M.D., vice president, Operations & Excellence, Office of the Chief Medical Officer, Integra LifeSciences. "As our understanding of the underlying factors that contribute to chronic ear disease continues to evolve, there is growing interest in approaches that address root causes while supporting long-term outcomes. We remain committed to advancing clinical evidence, education and innovation across ENT care and are pleased to support new research."

Conference attendees are invited to visit Integra LifeSciences at Booth 1400 to learn more about the company's growing ENT portfolio and participate in hands-on ACCLARENT AERA training and certification.

ACCLARENT AERA received FDA clearance for its pediatric indication in December 2023, becoming the first and only Eustachian Tube Balloon Dilation System indicated for pediatric patients ages eight and older.1

In addition to showcasing AERA, Integra will highlight solutions across the ENT continuum, including navigation, powered instrumentation and surgical instruments intended to help physicians treat and manage a broad range of ENT conditions.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences (Nasdaq: IART) is a global medical technology leader dedicated to restoring lives. We are advancing transformational care through impactful innovation in neurosurgery and tissue reconstruction, specialized fields that demand exceptional expertise and precision. Our portfolio of highly differentiated, gold-standard technologies is trusted by healthcare professionals to deliver transformative care. For the latest news and information about Integra LifeSciences and its products, please visit www.integralife.com.

About ACCLARENT AERA® Eustachian Tube Balloon Dilation System

The ACCLARENT AERA Eustachian Tube Balloon Dilation System is intended to dilate the Eustachian tube for treatment of persistent Eustachian tube dysfunction in patients ages 18 and older. For patients ages 8-17 years, the ACCLARENT AERA Eustachian Tube Balloon Dilation System, alone or in combination with adjunctive procedures, is intended to treat patients with objective signs of persistent obstructive Eustachian tube dysfunction from inflammatory pathology, resulting in chronic otitis media with effusion and are refractory to at least one surgical intervention for persistent obstructive Eustachian tube dysfunction.

Investor Relations Contact:

Chris Ward

(609) 772-7736

chris.ward@integralife.com

Media Contact:

Laurene Isip

(609) 208-8121

laurene.isip@integralife.com

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1 U.S. Food and Drug Administration. ACCLARENT AERA Eustachian Tube Dilation System (K230742). Dec. 13, 2023. Website: FDA 510(k) Clearance Database - ACCLARENT AERA K230742 [accessdata.fda.gov]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d25cf2e9-3e7c-4a2c-bde1-652b6c681ec8