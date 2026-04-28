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Press Releases

Insulet to Participate in BofA Securities 2026 Health Care Conference

April 28, 2026 | 
1 min read

ACTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD), the global leader in tubeless insulin pump technology with its Omnipod® brand of products, today announced that management will present at the BofA Securities 2026 Health Care Conference in Las Vegas on Wednesday, May 13, 2026 at 9:20 a.m. (Pacific Time).



The live webcast and replay of the presentation will be accessible on the Insulet Investor Relations website: investors.insulet.com/events.

About Insulet Corporation:

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD), headquartered in Massachusetts, is an innovative medical device company dedicated to simplifying life for people with diabetes and other conditions through its Omnipod product platform. The Omnipod Insulin Management System provides a unique alternative to traditional insulin delivery methods. With its simple, wearable design, the tubeless disposable Pod provides up to three days of non-stop insulin delivery, without the need to see or handle a needle. Insulet’s flagship innovation, the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System, integrates with a continuous glucose monitor to manage blood sugar with no multiple daily injections, zero fingersticks, and can be controlled by a compatible personal smartphone in the U.S. or by the Omnipod 5 Controller. Insulet also leverages the unique design of its Pod by tailoring its Omnipod technology platform for the delivery of non-insulin subcutaneous drugs across other therapeutic areas. For more information, visit insulet.com and omnipod.com.

©2026 Insulet Corporation. Omnipod is a registered trademark of Insulet Corporation in the United States of America and other various jurisdictions. All rights reserved.


Contacts

Investor Relations:
Clare Trachtman
Vice President, Investor Relations
ir@insulet.com

Media:
Cristal Downing
Chief Corporate Affairs Officer
pr@insulet.com

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