Insulet Announces U.S. Rollout of Enhanced Omnipod® 5 Algorithm and Expands Compatibility with Abbott’s FreeStyle Libre 3 Plus Sensor

Enhanced algorithm with new 100 mg/dL Target Glucose and improved alarm handling helps users improve time in range and stay in Automated Mode longer

Omnipod 5 is now compatible with Abbott’s Libre 3 Plus sensor in U.S., giving users more choice in how they manage their diabetes

New features are designed to improve outcomes, reduce diabetes burden, and unlock barriers to AID technology to meet the needs of people with diabetes

ACTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) (Insulet or the Company), the global leader in tubeless insulin pump technology with its Omnipod® brand of products, today announced the U.S. rollout of new algorithm enhancements for the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery (AID) System. The updates follow FDA 510(k) clearance in December 2025. Omnipod 5 is also now compatible in the U.S. with Abbott’s Libre 3 Plus sensor, expanding choice for people with diabetes.

“Delivering innovations that make diabetes management easier is at the heart of everything we do. These enhancements deliver what users tell us matters most—smarter automation, more personalization, better control, and expanded choice,” said Eric Benjamin, Insulet Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. “By offering a lower target glucose option and expanding sensor compatibility, we’re helping people spend less time making decisions about diabetes and more time feeling confident, supported, and in control.”

Enhanced Omnipod 5 Algorithm Now Available in the U.S.

As the most significant algorithm advancement since its launch in 2022, the updated Omnipod 5 algorithm allows all U.S. users — new and existing — to benefit from improved automation and system performance. It adds a new 100 mg/dL Target Glucose option, providing more personalization and giving healthcare providers greater flexibility to finetune care with six settings from 100–150 mg/dL. Real-world evidence shows that lowering Target Glucose increases time in range (TIR) without a clinically meaningful rise in time below range1.

The enhanced Omnipod 5 algorithm also helps users stay in Automated Mode with fewer interruptions, even during prolonged high glucose events.

To help users benefit from the new 100 mg/dL Target Glucose as soon as possible, Insulet began shipping compatible Pods into U.S. retail channels ahead of the rollout. Omnipod 5 users will receive an over-the-air software update through their Omnipod 5 Controller or mobile app, with access to new features expanding as compatible Pods become available.

Expanded Sensor Choice with Abbott’s Libre 3 Plus Sensor Compatibility

Insulet is also rolling out U.S. compatibility between Omnipod 5 and Abbott’s Libre 3 Plus sensor with the ability for caregivers to follow patients through Abbott’s LibreLinkup app, giving users more sensor choice and making automated insulin delivery easier to start. The integration supports Insulet’s focus on building a more connected, flexible ecosystem. Additional international rollouts are planned for later this year.

More information about this news will be shared this week during the American Diabetes Association (ADA) 86th Scientific Sessions, taking place June 5 – 8, 2026 in New Orleans.

About Omnipod 5

The Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System simplifies diabetes management demonstrating strong glycemic results, improved TIR and lower A1c, by automatically adjusting insulin delivery every five minutes and eliminating the need for multiple daily injections (MDI)2,3. The waterproof4, discreet, and wearable Omnipod 5 is the first tubeless AID system that communicates with a sensor and proactively corrects for highs and helps to protect against lows, day and night3,5,6. Omnipod 5 is cleared in the U.S. for people aged 2 and older with type 1 diabetes (age 2+) and aged 18 and older with type 2 diabetes (age 18+).

FreeStyle Libre Systems Important Safety Information: Product for prescription only, for Important Safety Information, please visit https://www.freestyle.abbott/us-en/safety-information.html.

1 Forlenza G, et al. Presented at: ATTD; March 19 – 22, 2025; Amsterdam, NL. Real-world data from 403 people with type 1 diabetes aged 2+ using the Omnipod 5 System who transitioned from the (150 mg/dL or 8.3 mmol/L) to (110 mg/dL or 6.1 mmol/L) Target Glucose. Each Target Glucose was used for a consecutive period of 14-90 days. Median time in range (70-180 mg/dL) (3.8-10 mmol/l) improved 11.8% (p<0.05). Median time (<70 mg/dL or <3.8 mmol/l) +0.23% (p<0.05). Real-world data from 58 people with type 2 diabetes (T2D) aged 18+ using the Omnipod 5 System who transitioned from 150 mg/dL to 110 mg/dL Target Glucose. Each Target Glucose was used for a consecutive period of 14 –90 days. Median time in range (70-180 mg/dL) improved 10.4% (p<0.05). Median time < 70 mg/dL +0.04% (non-significant). Omnipod 5 results based on users with ≥75% of days with ≥220 readings available. Data on File. RF-042025-00013 2 Wilmot EG, et al. Lancet Diabetes Endocrinol. 2026;14(4):305-316. A 13-week randomized, parallel-group clinical trial conducted among 188 participants (age 4-70) with type 1 diabetes in France, Belgium, and the U.K., comparing the safety and effectiveness of the Omnipod 5 System versus multiple daily injections with CGM. 3 Pasquel FJ, et al. JAMA Network Open (2025). Study in 305 people with T2D aged 18-75 yrs involving two weeks standard diabetes therapy followed by 13-weeks Omnipod 5 use in Automated Mode. 4 The Pod has an IP28 rating for up to 25 feet (7.6 meters) for 60 minutes. The Omnipod 5 Controller is not waterproof. 5 Sherr JL, et al. Diabetes Care (2022). Study in 80 people with T1D aged 2 - 5.9 years involving two weeks standard diabetes therapy followed by three months Omnipod 5 use in Automated Mode. 6 Brown et al. Diabetes Care (2021). Study in 240 people with T1D aged 6 - 70 years involving two weeks standard diabetes therapy followed by three months Omnipod 5 use in Automated Mode.

About Insulet Corporation:

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD), headquartered in Massachusetts, is an innovative medical device company dedicated to simplifying life for people with diabetes and other conditions through its Omnipod product platform. The Omnipod Insulin Management System provides a unique alternative to traditional insulin delivery methods. With its simple, wearable design, the tubeless disposable Pod provides up to three days of non-stop insulin delivery, without the need to see or handle a needle. Insulet’s flagship innovation, the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System, integrates with a continuous glucose monitor to manage blood sugar with no multiple daily injections, zero fingersticks, and can be controlled by a compatible personal smartphone in the U.S. or by the Omnipod 5 Controller. Insulet also leverages the unique design of its Pod by tailoring its Omnipod technology platform for the delivery of non-insulin subcutaneous drugs across other therapeutic areas. For more information visit: insulet.com and omnipod.com.

©2026 Insulet Corporation. Omnipod is a registered trademark of Insulet Corporation in the United States of America and other various jurisdictions. All rights reserved. The sensor housing, FreeStyle, Libre, and related brand marks are marks of Abbott and used with permission. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statement:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements concerning Insulet's expectations, anticipations, intentions, beliefs, or strategies regarding the future. These forward-looking statements are based on its current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on Insulet. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting Insulet will be those that it has anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond its control) or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties described in its Annual Report on Form 10-K, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 18, 2026 in the section entitled "Risk Factors," and in its other filings from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of its assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Insulet undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

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