MIAMI, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InspireMD, Inc. (Nasdaq: NSPR) (“InspireMD” or the “Company”), developer of the CGuard® Prime carotid stent system for the prevention of stroke, today announced plans to participate in a Fireside Chat at the upcoming Piper Sandler 38th Annual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, December 1st at 3:30 pm Eastern Time (ET).

A live audio webcast and an archive of the recording will be available through the Investors page of InspireMD’s corporate website at https://investors.inspiremd.com .

About InspireMD, Inc.

InspireMD seeks to utilize its proprietary MicroNet™ mesh technology to make its products the industry standard for carotid stenting by providing outstanding acute results and durable, stroke-free long-term outcomes. InspireMD’s common stock is quoted on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol NSPR. We routinely post information that may be important to investors on the Company’s website. For more information, please visit www.inspiremd.com .