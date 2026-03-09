SUBSCRIBE
InspireMD to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results

March 9, 2026 
MIAMI, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InspireMD, Inc. (Nasdaq: NSPR), developer of the CGuard® Prime carotid stent system for the prevention of stroke, today announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results on Wednesday, March 18, 2026. In conjunction with the release, InspireMD will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results and recent highlights.

A live audio webcast and an archive of the recording will be available through the Investors page of InspireMD’s corporate website at https://investors.inspiremd.com. Interested participants are encouraged to register more than 15 minutes before the start of the call.

About InspireMD, Inc.
InspireMD seeks to utilize its proprietary MicroNet™ mesh technology to make its products the industry standard for carotid stenting by providing outstanding acute results and durable, stroke-free long-term outcomes. InspireMD’s common stock is quoted on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol NSPR.

We routinely post information that may be important to investors on our website. For more information, please visit www.inspiremd.com.

Investor Contact:
Webb Campbell
Gilmartin Group LLC
Webb@gilmartinir.com
investor-relations@inspiremd.com


