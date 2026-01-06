SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

insitro to Present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

January 6, 2026 
1 min read

Company Leaders to Participate in Multiple Industry Forums Throughout Healthcare Week



SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--insitro, the AI therapeutics company built on causal biology, today announced that Daphne Koller, Ph.D., founder and CEO, will present a company update, including its AI-enabled discovery engine and therapeutic candidates advancing to the clinic, at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, Jan. 12, at 4:00 p.m. PT in San Francisco.

Additional insitro participation at healthcare week events:

  • Longwood Healthcare Leaders’ San Francisco CEO Conference
    Daphne Koller, Ph.D., will participate on the panel "Identifying Next-Generation Therapeutics" on Sunday, Jan. 11, at 1:30 p.m. PT
  • KPMG + Goodwin Symposium
    Mary Rozenman, Ph.D., CFO and CBO, will join the panel "Transaction to Transformation: Innovative End-to-End Strategies for Life Sciences Companies Amid Market Volatility" on Wednesday, Jan. 14, at 11:30 a.m. PT.

insitro's J.P. Morgan presentation will be made available on the insitro website following the event.

About insitro

insitro is the AI therapeutics company built on causal biology. By generating an integrated, multimodal corpus of human and cellular data and analyzing it with machine learning, insitro’s platform aims to reveal how disease begins, progresses, and can be resolved. The company applies this approach to identify genetic drivers, prioritize targets, and design medicines intended to treat disease at its root, with programs focused in metabolic disease and neuroscience. insitro is backed by world-class investors and has raised approximately $800M in capital, including approximately $150M from non-dilutive pharma partnerships.


Media contact
Eric McKeeby
eric@insitro.com

Northern California Events
Insitro
