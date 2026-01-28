Insilico Medicine and Qilu Pharmaceutical Reach Near $120 Million Drug Development Collaboration to Accelerate Novel Cardiometabolic Therapies

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Insilico Medicine, a clinical-stage biotechnology company powered by generative AI, and Qilu Pharmaceutical Group, a major comprehensive modern pharmaceutical enterprise in China, as well as its subsidiary Shanghai Qilu Pharmaceutical Research Center, today announced a strategic partnership on innovative drug development, leveraging Insilico's proprietary Pharma.AI platform to jointly develop small molecule inhibitors, focusing on specific targets for cardiometabolic disease management.

According to the agreement, Insilico Medicine will utilize its proprietary Pharma.AI platform to focus on the design and optimization of novel small molecules for treating metabolic diseases, while Qilu Pharmaceutical Group will be responsible for subsequent development and commercialization procedures. The total contract value approaches $120 million, including development and commercialization milestone payments, as well as single-digit royalties based on net sales.

Weikang Tao, PhD, Board Member, Group VP & Head of Global R&D, Qilu Pharmaceutical Group said, "As a leading pharmaceutical company in China, Qilu has always attached great importance to the quick advancement of AI technology, in particular, the application of AI in drug R&D and its potential. Insilico is a well-known biotech in AI-powered drug R&D with advanced AI technology and application capabilities. This collaboration marks a deepening of our partnership, evolving from initial software licensing to in-depth, R&D collaboration. We look forward to the smooth progress of this innovative drug discovery and development project through the synergy of Qilu's extensive R&D experience and capabilities and Insilico's advanced AI platform and expertise, thereby to address unmet medical needs and to bring new hope to patients worldwide."

Alex Zhavoronkov, PhD, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Chief Business Officer of Insilico Medicine said, "We are pleased to see Insilico Medicine and Qilu Pharmaceutical further deepen their strategic collaboration driven by generative AI. Recently, Insilico Medicine unveiled its proprietary cardiometabolic portfolio at the BIO-Europe conference, covering 8 drug candidates ranging from hit to IND-enabling stage, all driven by Pharma.AI in their development process. I believe that strategies targeting cardiometabolic diseases have the potential to generate the first drugs to achieve large-scale healthspan extension, and I look forward to AI technology accelerating innovation in the field and maximizing potential."

Based on drug discovery and development, software solution licensing, and innovative expansion beyond drug development, Insilico Medicine continues to validate its diversified business model, securing software licensing agreements with 13 of the world's top 20 multinational pharmaceutical companies, establishing research collaborations with upfront payments of tens of millions of dollars with Fosun Pharma and Sanofi; and reaching pipeline out-licensing deals with Exelixis and Menarini Group, with total transaction values exceeding $2 billion. Notably, Qilu Pharmaceutical first started using PandaOmics in 2021, thus leading to the near $120 million collaboration today, which will further deepen the empowering role of the artificial intelligence platform and drive innovative therapy development with even higher efficiency.

In 2016, Insilico first described the concept of using generative AI for the design of novel molecules in a peer-reviewed journal, which laid the foundation for the commercially available Pharma.AI platform. Since then, Insilico keeps integrating technical breakthroughs into Pharma.AI platform, which is currently a generative AI-powered solution spanning across biology, chemistry, medicine development and science research. Powered by Pharma.AI, Insilico has nominated 22 developmental/preclinical candidates (DC/PCC) in its comprehensive portfolio of over 30 assets since 2021, with the most advanced candidate Rentosertib achieving positive results in Phase IIa clinical trials, achieving the first proof-of-concept for AI-driven drug development in the clinical stage.

Insilico Medicine is a pioneering global biotechnology company dedicated to integrating artificial intelligence and automation technologies to accelerate drug discovery, drive innovation in the life sciences, and extend healthy longevity to people on the planet. The company was listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on December 30, 2025, under the stock code 03696.HK.

By integrating AI and automation technologies and deep in-house drug discovery capabilities, Insilico is delivering innovative drug solutions for unmet needs including fibrosis, oncology, immunology, pain, and obesity and metabolic disorders. Additionally, Insilico extends the reach of Pharma.AI across diverse industries, such as advanced materials, agriculture, nutritional products and veterinary medicine. For more information, please visit www.insilico.com

Qilu Pharmaceutical is a pharmaceutical enterprise group dedicated to the well-being of families and humanity, driven by innovation, and guided by a global vision. The company operates 11 major production bases spanning 6.1 square kilometers and employs over 36,000 people. In 2024, it was ranked third in the "China Pharmaceutical Industry Top 100."

Upholding the core values of "Great Medicine for the Benefit of Mankind," the group is dedicated to meeting the public's needs for a healthy and better life by delivering high-quality, trustworthy medicines worldwide. To date, it has launched more than 320 products, including 79 that were first-to-market or exclusive in China. Its products are exported to over 100 countries and regions, benefiting approximately 1.5 billion patients annually.

Committed to "innovation from the heart" and aligned with the forefront of global science and technology, the group has established six integrated R&D platforms across China and the U.S., building a globally influential product pipeline. The pipeline includes nearly 300 branded generic drugs and over 20 biosimilars under development, with more than 80 innovative medicines currently in various stages of clinical trials.

