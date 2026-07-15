Insilico Medicine and Bora Pharmaceuticals Announce Strategic Alliance for AI-Driven Drug Discovery and Development

Combines Insilico's Pharma.AI platform with Bora's global development, manufacturing, quality, and commercialization capabilities to explore a next-generation drug innovation model

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and TAIPEI, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Insilico Medicine ("Insilico"; HKEX: 3696), a clinical-stage generative artificial intelligence (AI)-driven drug discovery company, today announced a multi-target strategic alliance with Bora Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. ("Bora"; TWSE: 6472; OTCQX: BORAY), a global leader in pharmaceutical manufacturing.

The proposed alliance will be governed by definitive agreements to be discussed and executed by Insilico and Bora and is designed to combine Insilico's proprietary Pharma.AI platform, spanning target discovery, generative chemistry, and molecule optimization, with Bora's global development, manufacturing, quality, and commercialization capabilities. By linking AI-enabled discovery with automation-driven development, manufacturing, and quality execution, Insilico and Bora aim to pioneer a next-generation drug innovation model that connects novel molecule design with the capabilities required to develop, manufacture, and deliver medicines to patients with unmet medical needs.

The alliance lays the foundation for a broad, multi-target collaboration framework, subject to the parties' further discussion and execution of definitive agreements. If fully implemented, the potential value of the proposed collaboration could exceed US$2.5 billion. Insilico expects to support Bora in strengthening AI capabilities across its global workforce and enhancing AI literacy across the organization. The partnership is also expected to apply Insilico's AI capabilities to improve efficiency across manufacturing, supply chain, distribution, and corporate operations. As the collaboration progresses, Bora and Insilico expect to further refine its scope, scale, and operating framework.

As part of the alliance, Insilico aims to accelerate Bora's transition toward more AI-driven and automation-driven drug discovery and development capabilities by providing comprehensive research and development strategies and end-to-end AI solutions across global discovery and development workflows. Over time, the alliance will further explore opportunities to apply AI and automation-driven approaches across development planning, process optimization, pharmaceutical development, manufacturing readiness, and quality systems.

The proposed alliance reflects a shared vision that the next generation of biopharmaceutical innovation will be increasingly AI-native, data-rich, and automation-driven. In this new model, value will be created not only through the discovery and design of novel molecules, but also through smarter, more efficient translation of those molecules into high-quality development programs and, ultimately, medicines for patients. Insilico brings an AI-native discovery engine with demonstrated productivity across multiple therapeutic areas, while Bora brings deep experience in drug development, global manufacturing, quality systems, supply chain execution, and commercialization.

"Insilico Medicine has established itself as one of the world's leading AI drug discovery companies by demonstrating that generative AI can identify novel targets, design novel molecules, and advance drug candidates into clinical development," said Bobby Sheng, founder, Chairman of Bora Group and CEO of Bora Pharmaceuticals. "This strategic alliance marks an important step in Bora's evolution from a leading pharmaceutical development and manufacturing partner into a broader drug innovation ecosystem. By combining Insilico's AI-native capabilities with Bora's global expertise in formulation, CMC, regulatory development, scale-up, quality, commercial manufacturing, supply chain, and commercialization, we have an opportunity to create a truly integrated pathway from discovery to commercialization.

"AI is already transforming drug discovery, but its full potential will only be realized when that transformation extends across the entire development and manufacturing value chain. This is not simply about adding AI to existing processes; it is about reimagining how pharmaceutical products are developed, manufactured, and brought to patients. Together, we aim to build a scalable and repeatable model that can advance promising drug candidates more efficiently, positioning Bora at the forefront of AI-enabled pharmaceutical development and manufacturing, and establish a long-term growth platform through the development and commercialization of high-value proprietary assets."

"We are thrilled to partner with Bora, a visionary leader with world-class development and manufacturing capabilities and a strong commitment to AI-driven innovation," said Dr. Alex Zhavoronkov, founder, co-CEO, and CBO of Insilico Medicine. "Building on our collaborations with Takeda and SK Biopharmaceuticals in Asia-Pacific, this alliance with Bora further demonstrates Insilico's commitment to partnering with leading biopharmaceutical innovators across the region. Insilico has built a powerful AI-native engine for target discovery, generative chemistry, and molecule optimization. Together with Bora, we aim to connect that discovery engine with the capabilities required to advance high-quality drug candidates through development, manufacturing, and potential commercialization, while also supporting Bora's broader AI transformation. This alliance represents an important step toward demonstrating how AI-discovered medicines can be developed faster, more efficiently, and with greater scalability."

As an AI-native biotechnology company, Insilico is redefining the efficiency of preclinical drug development through its advanced AI and automation platform. While traditional early-stage drug discovery typically takes 2.5 to 4 years, Insilico has consistently reached preclinical candidate ("PCC") nomination in an average of just 12 to 18 months. Since 2021, the company has nominated 31 PCCs, 13 of which have received IND approval or clearance – a track record of speed and productivity that this alliance aims to pair with Bora's development and manufacturing scale.

While expanding the practical applications of its technology in drug discovery and life science research, Insilico is also continuously enhancing the performance of its AI platform. Drawing on extensive experience and datasets from its training platform, the company has distilled thousands of benchmarks and integrated them into MMAI Gym. Serving as both a "trainer and benchmark" for scientific AI, MMAI Gym enables organizations to train models for domain-specific reasoning while rigorously evaluating their performance on real-world tasks, advancing the path toward pharma superintelligence. To date, Human Longevity and Liquid AI have collaborated with Insilico, joining as partners of MMAI Gym.

About Insilico Medicine

Insilico Medicine is a pioneering global biotechnology company dedicated to integrating artificial intelligence and automation technologies to accelerate drug discovery, drive innovation in the life sciences, and extend healthy longevity to people on the planet. The company was listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on December 30, 2025, under the stock code 03696.HK.

By integrating AI and automation technologies and deep in-house drug discovery capabilities, Insilico is delivering innovative drug solutions for unmet needs including fibrosis, oncology, immunology, pain, and obesity and metabolic disorders. Additionally, Insilico extends the reach of Pharma.AI across diverse industries, such as advanced materials, agriculture, nutritional products and veterinary medicine. For more information, please visit www.insilico.com

About Bora Pharmaceuticals

Founded in 2007, Bora Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. ("Bora" or "the Company", 6472.TW and BORAY.OTCQX) is a leading pharmaceutical services company with a vision and goal of "Contributing to Better Health All Over the World". Operating under a "Dual Engine" model that integrates CDMO and commercial expertise, we empower pharmaceutical and biotech partners to optimize product development, accelerate launches, and scale supply to meet global patient needs. At the same time, we actively broaden R&D and sales infrastructure, focusing on niche and rare disease markets to improve patients' quality of life. For more information, please visit www.bora-corp.com

Forward-Looking Statements:

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SOURCE Insilico Medicine