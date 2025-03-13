INOVIO to Report Fourth Quarter and Year End 2024 Financial Results on March 18, 2025

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., March 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- INOVIO (NASDAQ:INO), a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing DNA medicines to help treat and protect people from HPV-associated diseases, cancers, and infectious diseases, today announced that fourth quarter and year-end 2024 financial results will be released after the market close on March 18, 2025. Following the release, INOVIO will host a live conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss financial results and provide a general business update.
The live webcast will be available online at http://ir.inovio.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx. This is a listen-only event but will include a live Q&A with analysts. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for 90 days following the event.
