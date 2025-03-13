SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

INOVIO to Report Fourth Quarter and Year End 2024 Financial Results on March 18, 2025

March 13, 2025 | 
1 min read

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., March 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- INOVIO (NASDAQ:INO), a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing DNA medicines to help treat and protect people from HPV-associated diseases, cancers, and infectious diseases, today announced that fourth quarter and year-end 2024 financial results will be released after the market close on March 18, 2025. Following the release, INOVIO will host a live conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss financial results and provide a general business update.

The live webcast will be available online at http://ir.inovio.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx. This is a listen-only event but will include a live Q&A with analysts. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for 90 days following the event.

About INOVIO

INOVIO is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing DNA medicines to help treat and protect people from HPV-related diseases, cancers, and infectious diseases. INOVIO’s technology optimizes the design and delivery of innovative DNA medicines that teach the body to manufacture its own disease-fighting tools. For more information, visit www.inovio.com.

Contacts

Media: Jennie Willson, (267) 429-8567, communications@inovio.com

Investors: Peter

Vozzo - ICR Healthcare, (443) 213-0505, investor.relations@inovio.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inovio-to-report-fourth-quarter-and-year-end-2024-financial-results-on-march-18-2025-302400150.html

SOURCE INOVIO Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Pennsylvania Earnings
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Financial and economic improvement, rapid growth in income and wages, profitable investment of funds, increase in investment portfolio and savings, man overcomes cliff with the help of a dollar sign.
Earnings
BridgeBio Stock Hits 1-Year High as Attruby Rx Numbers Double
February 20, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Photo of the University of Pennsylvania
Business
Philadelphia’s Life Sciences Scene Making Its Mark
February 20, 2025
 · 
7 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Photo of the Philadelphia skyline
Job Trends
6 Companies Hiring in Pennsylvania
February 20, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Pictured: Facade of Moderna's building in Massachusetts
Earnings
Moderna Reports Higher-Than-Expected Losses While Anticipating Layoffs
February 14, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac