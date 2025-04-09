SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

INOVIO to Present at Upcoming Scientific Conferences

April 9, 2025 | 
1 min read

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- INOVIO (NASDAQ:INO), a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing DNA medicines to help treat and protect people from HPV-related diseases, cancer, and infectious diseases, today announced that it will highlight key data associated with its lead candidate, INO-3107, at several upcoming conferences, including an opportunity to join other leading voices at the inaugural National HPV Conference. INOVIO will also discuss its novel DNA-encoded monoclonal antibody technology at a preconference workshop at the World Vaccine Congress.

National HPV Conference (Indianapolis, IN)

April 15:
  • Oral presentation: DNA Immunotherapy (INO-3107) Results in a 72% Overall Response Rate in Year 1 for Treatment of Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis Caused by HPV-6 & 11
  • Panel: Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis: Lessons Learned, Clinical Advances and Patient Experiences – Moderated by Kim McClellan, RRP Foundation President

World Vaccine Congress (Washington, DC)

April 21:
  • Oral presentation: A New Frontier in mAb Therapeutics: DNA-Encoded Monoclonal Antibodies (DMAb™) as Next Gen DNA Medicine

April 23:

  • Oral presentation: DNA Immunotherapeutics in the Treatment of Cancers and Virally-Mediated Diseases

Festival of Biologics (San Diego, CA)

April 23:
  • Oral presentation: Advancing DNA Medicine: INO-3107 for Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis

Available abstracts will be shared on INOVIO’s website following presentations.

About INOVIO

INOVIO is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing DNA medicines to help treat and protect people from HPV-related diseases, cancer, and infectious diseases. INOVIO’s technology optimizes the design and delivery of innovative DNA medicines that teach the body to manufacture its own disease-fighting tools. For more information, visit www.inovio.com.

Contacts

Media: Jennie Willson, (267) 429-8567, communications@inovio.com

Investors: Peter Vozzo - ICR Healthcare, (443) 213-0505, investor.relations@inovio.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inovio-to-present-at-upcoming-scientific-conferences-302424147.html

SOURCE INOVIO Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

