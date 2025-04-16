SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Inogen to Report First Quarter 2025 Financial Results on May 7, 2025

April 16, 2025 | 
1 min read

GOLETA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$INGN #AirwayClearance--Inogen, Inc. (Nasdaq: INGN), a medical technology company offering innovative respiratory products for use in the homecare setting, today announced that it will report first quarter 2025 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 7, 2025. On the same day, the Company will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET.


Individuals interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing:

US domestic callers (877) 841-3961
Non-US callers (201) 689-8589

Please reference Inogen to join the call. A live audio webcast and archived recording of the conference call will be available to all interested parties through the News / Events page on the Inogen Investor Relations website. This webcast will also be archived on the website for 6 months.

A replay of the call will be available approximately three hours after the live webcast ends and will be accessible through May 14, 2025. To access the replay, dial (877) 660-6853 or (201) 612-7415 and reference Conference ID: 13752582.

Inogen has used, and intends to continue to use, its Investor Relations website, http://investor.inogen.com/, as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc. (Nasdaq: INGN) is a leading global medical technology company offering innovative respiratory products for use in the homecare setting. Inogen supports patient respiratory care by developing, manufacturing, and marketing innovative best-in-class respiratory therapy devices used to deliver care to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Inogen partners with patients, prescribers, home medical equipment providers, and distributors to make its respiratory therapy products widely available, allowing patients the chance to manage the impact of their disease.

For more information, please visit www.inogen.com.

Contacts

ir@inogen.net

California Events Earnings
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Podcast
Tariff Turmoil, FDA’s Future, Pfizer’s Obesity Setback and CEO Salaries Revealed
April 16, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Graphic art composition. hand points at tax pie chart near professional, showing process of tax allocation, budgeting, and financial oversight. Concept of business, budgeting, management. Ad
Tariffs
J&J CEO Duato Urges Tax Fix, Not Tariffs To Drive US Pharma Manufacturing
April 15, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Pictured: J&J's office in Madrid, Spain
Earnings
J&J Beats Q1 Analyst Estimates Thanks To Tremfya, Carvykti, While Stelara Fades
April 15, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Illustration showing large scissors cutting employees in half
Layoffs
The 5 Largest Biopharma Layoffs of Q1 2025
April 10, 2025
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel