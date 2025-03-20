SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Inogen To Present at 24th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

March 20, 2025 | 
GOLETA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$INGN #AirwayClearance--Inogen, Inc. (Nasdaq: INGN), a medical technology company offering innovative respiratory products for use in the homecare setting, today announced management will participate in the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference.


Kevin Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Michael Bourque, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, at 8:45 a.m. Eastern Time.

A live audio webcast and archived recording of the presentation will be available to all interested parties through the News / Events page on the Inogen Investor Relations website.

Inogen has used, and intends to continue to use, its Investor Relations website, http://investor.inogen.com/, as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc. (Nasdaq: INGN) is a leading global medical technology company offering innovative respiratory products for use in the homecare setting. Inogen supports patient respiratory care by developing, manufacturing, and marketing innovative best-in-class respiratory therapy devices used to deliver care to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Inogen partners with patients, prescribers, home medical equipment providers, and distributors to make its respiratory therapy products widely available, allowing patients the chance to manage the impact of their disease.

For more information, please visit www.inogen.com.

Contacts

ir@inogen.net

California Events
