Innoviva to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

BURLINGAME, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVA) (“Innoviva” or the “Company”), a diversified holding company with a core royalties portfolio, a leading critical care and infectious disease platform known as Innoviva Specialty Therapeutics (“IST”), and a portfolio of strategic investments in healthcare assets, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences in June:

Goldman Sachs 46th Annual Global Healthcare Conference 2025

Format: Fireside chat

Date: Monday, June 9, 2025

Time: 1:20 p.m. Eastern Time

Scotiabank Third Annual Healthcare Canadian Investor Day

Format: 1x1 meetings

Date: Tuesday, June 17, 2025

A live webcast of the fireside chat from the Goldman Sachs 46th Annual Global Healthcare Conference 2025 can be accessed under “Events & Presentations” in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://investor.inva.com/presentations-events. An archived replay of the webcast will be available following the presentation date.

About Innoviva

Innoviva is a diversified holding company with a core royalties portfolio, a leading critical care and infectious disease platform known as Innoviva Specialty Therapeutics (“IST”), and a portfolio of strategic investments in healthcare assets. Innoviva’s royalty portfolio includes respiratory assets partnered with Glaxo Group Limited (“GSK”). Innoviva is entitled to receive royalties from GSK on sales of RELVAR®/BREO® ELLIPTA® and ANORO® ELLIPTA®. Innoviva’s other commercial and marketed products include infectious disease and critical care assets: GIAPREZA® (angiotensin II), approved to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; XERAVA® (eravacycline), approved for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in adults; and XACDURO® (sulbactam for injection; durlobactam for injection), approved for the treatment of hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated pneumonias caused by Acinetobacter in adults. In addition, ZEVTERA® (ceftobiprole), an advanced-generation cephalosporin antibiotic, will be exclusively commercialized by us in the U.S. under a distribution and license agreement with Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd., (“Basilea”), entered into in December 2024. We continue to advance our pipeline with zoliflodacin, a potentially first in class, single-dose oral treatment for uncomplicated gonorrhea.

ANORO®, RELVAR® and BREO® are trademarks of the GSK group of companies. ZEVTERA® is a trademark of Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd., Allschwil.

