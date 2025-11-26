SUBSCRIBE
Innoviva to Participate in the 37th Annual Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference

November 26, 2025 | 
2 min read

BURLINGAME, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVA) (“Innoviva” or the “Company”), a diversified holding company with a core royalties portfolio, a leading critical care and infectious disease platform known as Innoviva Specialty Therapeutics (“IST”), and a portfolio of strategic investments in healthcare assets, today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat at the 37th Annual Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference in New York, NY on Tuesday, December 2, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.



A live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed under “Events & Presentations” in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://investor.inva.com/presentations-events. An archived replay of the webcast will be available following the fireside chat date.

About Innoviva

Innoviva is a diversified holding company with a core royalties portfolio, a leading critical care and infectious disease platform known as Innoviva Specialty Therapeutics (“IST”), and a portfolio of strategic investments in healthcare assets. Innoviva’s royalty portfolio includes respiratory assets partnered with Glaxo Group Limited (“GSK”). Innoviva is entitled to receive royalties from GSK on sales of RELVAR®/BREO® ELLIPTA® and ANORO® ELLIPTA®. Innoviva’s other innovative healthcare assets include infectious disease and critical care assets stemming from acquisitions of Entasis Therapeutics, including XACDURO® (sulbactam for injection; durlobactam for injection), co-packaged for intravenous use approved for the treatment of adults with hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia caused by susceptible strains of Acinetobacter baumannii-calcoaceticus complex and the investigational zoliflodacin currently being developed for the treatment of uncomplicated gonorrhea, and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, including GIAPREZA® (angiotensin II), approved to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock and XERAVA® (eravacycline) for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in adults. Innoviva also markets ZEVTERA (ceftobiprole), an advanced-generation cephalosporin antibiotic, in the U.S. through an exclusive license from Basilea Pharmaceutica International Ltd, Allschwil. For more information about Innoviva, go to www.inva.com. For information about Innoviva Specialty Therapeutics, go to www.innovivaspecialtytherapeutics.com.

ANORO®, RELVAR® and BREO® are trademarks of the GSK group of companies. ZEVTERA is a trademark of Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd, Allschwil.


Contacts

Innoviva, Inc.
David Patti
Corporate Communications
(908) 421-5971
david.patti@inva.com

Investors and Media:
Argot Partners
(212) 600-1902
innoviva@argotpartners.com

