Innoviva Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results; Highlights Recent Company Progress

Core royalty platform continues to deliver with GSK royalties of $66.0 million for the fourth quarter and $255.6 million for the full year
Innoviva Specialty Therapeutics achieved U.S. net product sales of $24.9 million for the fourth quarter and $80.9 million for the full year, reflecting 47% year-over-year growth
Therapeutics platform strengthened with acquisition of exclusive U.S. commercialization and distribution rights to ZEVTERA® (ceftobiprole), launching mid-2025
BURLINGAME, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVA) (“Innoviva” or the “Company”), a diversified holding company with a core royalties portfolio, a leading critical care and infectious disease platform known as Innoviva Specialty Therapeutics (“IST”), and a portfolio of strategic investments in healthcare assets, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024, and highlighted select corporate progress and achievements.
Pavel Raifeld, Chief Executive Officer of Innoviva, said: “2024 was an exceptional year for Innoviva. Our core royalty portfolio and therapeutics business both delivered strong year-over-year revenue growth. The excellent performance of IST in 2024 – including revenue growth, new product acquisition through partnership, and significant pipeline progress – is a clear validation of our strategy to build a leading commercial business in critical care and infectious disease.”
Mr. Raifeld continued, “In 2024, IST’s revenue growth was driven by the successful launch of XACDURO® and a renewed commercial strategy unlocking new opportunities for GIAPREZA®. Additionally, both XACDURO® and XERAVA® received favorable guidelines placement, which has helped increase access to patients. We also added a fourth approved product to our leverageable commercial infrastructure by licensing ZEVTERA® in the U.S., showcasing both our potential to be a preferred commercial partner and the value creation opportunities enabled by the strength of our operating platform.”
“Looking ahead, we anticipate another strong year in 2025 highlighted by an NDA submission for zoliflodacin, the launch of ZEVTERA® in mid-2025, and continued growth for our marketed products, with U.S. net product sales forecasted to exceed $100 million. Backed by nearly $400 million cash and receivables, Innoviva is a well-capitalized company focused on continued value creation through disciplined capital deployment and operational excellence,” concluded Mr. Raifeld.
Financial Highlights
- Royalty revenue: Fourth quarter 2024 gross royalty revenue from Glaxo Group Limited (“GSK”) was $66.0 million and full year was $255.6 million, compared to $69.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 and $252.7 million for the full year 2023.
- Net Product Sales: Fourth quarter 2024 net product sales were $28.9 million, which included U.S. net product sales of $24.9 million, compared to $19.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, and ex-U.S. net product sales of $4.0 million. U.S. net product sales consisted of $15.9 million from GIAPREZA®, $3.1 million from XERAVA®, and $5.9 million from XACDURO®. Full year 2024 net product sales were $97.5 million, which included U.S. net product sales of $80.9 million, compared to $55.1 million for full year 2023, and ex-U.S. net product sales of $16.6 million. U.S. net product sales consisted of $53.4 million from GIAPREZA®, $12.8 million from XERAVA®, $14.7 million from XACDURO®.
- License revenue: Fourth quarter 2024 license revenue of $0.4 million included product development cost-sharing reimbursements from our partner. Full year 2024 license revenue of $19.5 million consisted of an $8.0 million milestone payment and $11.5 million cost-sharing reimbursements, compared to $11.0 million milestone payments in full year 2023.
- Equity and long-term investments: Fourth quarter and full year 2024 changes in fair values of equity and long-term investments of $19.6 million and $123.4 million, respectively, were primarily attributable to share price depreciation of Armata Pharmaceuticals and other equity investments.
- Net income: Fourth quarter 2024 net income of $20.3 million ($0.32 basic earnings per share) and full year 2024 net income of $23.4 million ($0.37 basic earnings per share) were driven primarily by higher revenue, offset by the negative impact of changes in the fair values of equity investments.
- Cash and cash equivalents: Totaled $305.0 million. Royalty and net product sales receivables totaled $86.4 million as of December 31, 2024.
Key Business and R&D Highlights
- ZEVTERA® (ceftibiprole): an advanced-generation cephalosporin antibiotic that is approved in the U.S. for three specific treatment indications. ZEVTERA® is the only FDA-approved methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) cephalosporin antibiotic for treating adult patients with Staphylococcus aureus bloodstream infections (bacteremia) (SAB) and endocarditis. ZEVTERA® is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with SAB, including right-sided infective endocarditis, adult patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI) and for adult and pediatric patients (3 months to less than 18 years old) with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP).
- In the fourth quarter of 2024, Innoviva licensed U.S. commercialization and distribution rights to ZEVTERA® from Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd, Allschwil (SIX: BSLN).
- The Company anticipates launching ZEVTERA® in the U.S. in mid-2025.
- Zoliflodacin: a potential first-in-class, single dose, oral antibiotic is currently being developed in partnership with The Global Antibiotic Research & Development Partnership (“GARDP”) for the treatment of patients with uncomplicated gonorrhea.
- In 2024, the Company reported positive Phase 3 data for zoliflodacin, in which a single dose of oral zoliflodacin achieved a statistically non-inferior microbiological cure rate compared to the current global standard of care. Oral zoliflodacin was generally well tolerated and emergent adverse events were comparable between treatment arms. No deaths or other serious adverse events were reported.
- The Company remains on track to submit the zoliflodacin NDA to the U.S. FDA in early 2025.
- XACDURO® (sulbactam for injection; durlobactam for injection), co-packaged for intravenous use: a targeted antibacterial treatment for patients with hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia (HABP/VABP) caused by susceptible isolates of Acinetobacter baumannii calcoaceticus complex.
- XACDURO® was approved in China by the National Medical Products Administration for use in Chinese patients 18 years of age and older in May 2024.
- In July, XACDURO® was named as the preferred agent for the treatment of Carbapenem-resistant Acinetobacter baumannaii infections, in combination with a carbapenem, in the updated 2024 IDSA treatment guidance.
- In August, XACDURO® was nominated for the prestigious Prix Galien USA award for Best Biotechnology Product.
Update on Strategic Healthcare Assets
- Our portfolio of strategic assets under the Company’s various subsidiaries was valued at $501.5 million as of December 31, 2024. In the fourth quarter 2024, we continued to support product developments and invested $10.9 million in Gate Neurosciences, Inc., a leader in developing precision medicines targeting synaptic health.
|INNOVIVA, INC.
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
|(in thousands, except per share data)
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
|Revenue:
|Royalty revenue, net (1)
$
62,520
$
66,165
$
241,733
$
238,846
|Net product sales
28,935
19,675
97,492
60,617
|License Revenue
351
-
19,486
11,000
|Total revenue
91,806
85,840
358,711
310,463
|Expenses:
|Cost of products sold (inclusive of amortization of inventory fair value adjustments)
7,165
13,130
36,598
41,040
|Cost of license revenue
-
-
-
1,600
|Selling, general and administrative
31,326
26,319
115,690
98,232
|Research and development
3,665
2,356
13,654
33,922
|Amortization of acquired intangible assets
6,511
6,510
25,902
21,784
|Changes in fair values of equity method investments, net
21,256
(9,506
)
64,253
(77,392
)
|Changes in fair values of equity and long-term investments, net
(1,666
)
(16,016
)
59,161
(11,129
)
|Interest and dividend income
(5,768
)
(4,786
)
(19,141
)
(15,818
)
|Interest expense
4,749
5,952
22,209
19,157
|Other expense (income), net
(126
)
680
2,997
4,969
|Total expenses
67,112
24,639
321,323
116,365
|Income before income taxes
24,694
61,201
37,388
194,098
|Income tax expense
4,362
(330
)
13,996
14,376
|Net income
20,332
61,531
23,392
179,722
|Net income per share
|Basic net income per share attributable to Innoviva stockholders
$
0,32
$
0,97
$
0,37
$
2,75
|Diluted net income per share attributable to Innoviva stockholders
$
0,26
$
0,76
$
0,36
$
2,20
|Shares used to compute basic net income per share
62,626
63,710
62,726
65,435
|Shares used to compute diluted net income per share
84,200
84,995
74,187
86,876
|(1) Total net revenue is comprised of the following (in thousands):
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|Royalties
$
65,975
$
69,620
$
255,556
$
252,669
|Amortization of capitalized fees
(3,455
)
(3,455
)
(13,823
)
(13,823
)
|Royalty revenue, net
$
62,520
$
66,165
$
241,733
$
238,846
|INNOVIVA, INC.
|Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|(in thousands)
|(unaudited)
|December 31,
|December 31,
2024
2023
|Assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
$
304,964
$
193,513
|Royalty and product sale receivables
86,366
84,075
|Inventory, net
33,725
40,737
|Prepaid expense and other current assets
21,719
25,894
|Current portion of ISP Fund investments
107,532
-
|Property and equipment, net
514
483
|Equity and long-term investments
393,957
560,978
|Capitalized fees
69,961
83,784
|Right-of-use assets
2,453
2,536
|Goodwill
17,905
17,905
|Intangible assets
208,433
230,335
|Deferred tax assets
12,054
-
|Other assets
41,477
3,267
|Total assets
$
1,301,060
$
1,243,507
|Liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|Other current liabilities
$
39,507
$
33,435
|Accrued interest payable
3,422
3,422
|Deferred revenues
1,126
1,277
|Convertible senior notes, due 2025, net
192,028
191,295
|Convertible senior notes, due 2028, net
256,316
254,939
|Other long term liabilities
64,275
71,870
|Deferred tax liabilities
-
563
|Income tax payable - long term
53,227
11,751
|Innoviva stockholders’ equity
691,159
674,955
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
1,301,060
$
1,243,507
|INNOVIVA, INC.
|Cash Flows Summary
|(in thousands)
|(unaudited)
|Year Ended December 31,
2024
2023
|Net cash provided by operating activities
$
188,690
$
141,064
|Net cash used in investing activities
(63,786
)
(66,761
)
|Net cash used in financing activities
(13,453
)
(171,839
)
|Net change
$
111,451
$
(97,536
)
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
193,513
291,049
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
304,964
$
193,513
