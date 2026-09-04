InnovHeart Announces First U.S. Saturn Transseptal TMVR System Implant, Reaching 15 Patients Globally

NEWTON, Mass. and MILAN, Sept. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- InnovHeart, a medical device company developing the Saturn Transseptal Transcatheter Mitral Valve Replacement (TMVR) System, today announces the successful implantation of the first U.S. patient with the Saturn system as part of the CASSINI-US Early Feasibility Study.

The procedure was performed on August 25th at NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center in New York by Principal Investigator, Torsten P. Vahl, MD, co-director of the Structural Heart and Valve Center at NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center. The patient was an 86-year-old female with functional symptomatic severe (4+) mitral regurgitation. The medical team included Lauren S. Ranard, MD, Isaac George, MD, and Rebecca T. Hahn, MD, of NewYork-Presbyterian and Columbia.

The Saturn valve was successfully delivered through a percutaneous, transseptal approach, with the device implanted in the native mitral valve position. The patient tolerated the procedure well with an excellent hemodynamic result and elimination of mitral regurgitation.

"Performing the first Saturn implantation in the United States is an important milestone for our team and for the development of transcatheter mitral valve replacement," said Dr. Vahl, an assistant professor of medicine at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons. "The Saturn system has unique features designed to address several of the challenges that have historically limited TMVR, including anatomical variability and the risk of LVOT obstruction. We look forward to continuing the clinical evaluation of this technology in the CASSINI-US study," Dr. Vahl discloses consulting payments from InnovHeart.

The first U.S. implantation marks the expansion of the InnovHeart clinical development program into the United States following the clinical experience accumulated in Europe through the CASSINI-EU study.

With the first U.S. procedure, InnovHeart has now reached 15 patients treated globally across the CASSINI clinical program, including patients treated in the CASSINI-EU study.

Clinical follow-up of the early EU subjects exceeds two years, with encouraging results observed across the clinical experience to date, including no procedural mortality, no LVOT obstruction and reduction of mitral regurgitation to ≤ mild in 100% of implanted patients. Hemodynamics have been stable with time.

"Including the first U.S. patient implantation is a defining moment for InnovHeart and for the Saturn program," said David J. Wilson, Chief Executive Officer of InnovHeart. "Reaching 15 patients globally, with follow-up extending to two years, gives us increasing confidence in Saturn's ability to address the unmet clinical needs of patients. This milestone also represents an important step toward establishing a clinical presence in the United States and advancing our development program towards the next stage."

Paolo Denti, MD, Principal Investigator of the CASSINI-EU study, added: "What is particularly encouraging is the consistency of the clinical experience. We have observed MR ≤ mild, no LVOT obstruction, no procedural mortality, and sustained valve performance in patients followed for up to two years. The ability to achieve consistent transseptal mitral valve replacement is an important feature of the Saturn platform, and the expansion into the U.S. represents a significant next step for the program."

The CASSINI clinical program is designed to evaluate the technical feasibility, safety, and performance of the Saturn Transseptal TMVR System in patients with moderate-severe or severe symptomatic mitral regurgitation who are candidates for transcatheter mitral valve replacement.

About InnovHeart

InnovHeart is a medical device company dedicated to providing new treatment options for people suffering from moderate to severe or severe mitral regurgitation (MR) and who need mitral valve replacement. The InnovHeart proprietary Saturn Transcatheter Mitral Valve Replacement (TMVR) System is designed to eliminate mitral regurgitation and restore normal valve function. InnovHeart is a privately held company located in Colleretto Giacosa, Italy, and Newton, Mass, USA. For more information, please visit www.InnovHeart.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X (@InnovHeart).

Caution: The SATURN Transcatheter Mitral Valve Replacement (TMVR) System is limited to investigational use and is not commercially available in any country.

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SOURCE InnovHeart