Innovex International, Inc. Schedules Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Innovex International, Inc. (NYSE:INVX), (the “Company” or “Innovex”) announced today that it will release its third quarter 2024 earnings results on November 7, 2024, after the close of the U.S. financial markets.

Management will host a conference call and a webcast to discuss the financial results on November 8, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time / 9:00 a.m. Central Daylight Time. The presentation is open to all interested parties and may include forward-looking information.

To access the call, please dial in approximately ten minutes before the start of the call.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

Date / Time: Friday, November 08, 2024 - 9:00 AM Central Time Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2968/51431 U.S. Toll-Free Dial-In: 877-545-0523 International Dial-In: 973-528-0016 Conference ID: 946398

For those unable to participate in the live call, an audio replay will be available following the call through midnight Friday, November 22, 2024. To access the replay, please call 877-481-4010 or 919-882-2331 (International) and enter replay passcode 51431. A replay of the webcast will also be archived shortly after the call and can be accessed on the Company’s website.

About Innovex International

Innovex International, Inc (NYSE:INVX) is a Houston-based company established in 2024 following the merger of Dril-Quip, Inc and Innovex Downhole Solutions.

Our comprehensive portfolio extends throughout the lifecycle of the well; and innovative product integration ensures seamless transitions from one well phase to the next, driving efficiency, lowering cost, and reducing the rig site service footprint for the customer.

With locations throughout North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia, no matter where you need us, our team is readily available with technical expertise, conventional and innovative technologies, and ever-present customer service.

Investor Relations Contact

investors@innovex-inc.com

SOURCE: Innovex International, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com