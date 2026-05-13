Innovent to Present Multiple Clinical and Preclinical Results of Mazdutide and Next-Generation Obesity & Metabolic Pipeline at the 2026 ADA Scientific Sessions

SAN FRANCISCO and SUZHOU, China, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovent Biologics, Inc. ("Innovent") (HKEX: 01801), a world-class biopharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and commercializes high quality medicines for the treatment of oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic, autoimmune, ophthalmology and other major diseases, announces that it will present multiple clinical and preclinical data from mazdutide and its next‑generation obesity and metabolic pipeline at the 2026 American Diabetes Association's® (ADA) Scientific Sessions, to be held in New Orleans, U.S. from June 5–8, 2026.

Dr. Lei Qian, Chief R&D Officer (General Biomedicine) of Innovent, stated, "At this year's ADA Scientific Sessions, we are pleased to present a series of new data in obesity and metabolic diseases, which is an important step in establishing Innovent as an emerging leader and innovator in this field. The multiple oral presentations of mazdutide, across adults with type 2 diabetes and obesity, adults with obesity and adolescents with obesity, further highlight its differentiated profile as a GCG/GLP‑1 dual receptor agonist in terms of weight loss, glycemic control and metabolic benefits. In addition, the data on IBI3032(oral daily GLP-1 small molecule), IBI3042(oral weekly GLP-1 small molecule), IBI3040(amylin) and IBI3046(INHBE siRNA) represent key milestones of our next‑generation obesity pipeline with global potential, which are designed to address unmet needs around tolerability, muscle preservation, dosing convenience, durability of weight loss and management of obesity‑related comorbidities."

Abstracts Summary at ADA 2026:

Mazdutide Oral Presentations

1. Title: Mazdutide versus Semaglutide in Chinese Adults with Type 2 Diabetes and Obesity (DREAMS-3): A Randomized, Open-Label Phase 3b Clinical Trial



Abstract No.: 1226-OR



Time: 8:15 AM – 8:30 AM, Sunday, June 7, 2026 (Central Time, U.S.)



Presenter: Professor Linong Ji, Peking University People's Hospital

2. Title: Efficacy and Safety of Mazdutide 9 mg in Chinese Adults with Obesity: Results from the Phase 3 GLORY-2 Clinical Trial



Abstract No.: 1225-OR



Time: 8:00 AM – 8:15 AM, Sunday, June 7, 2026 (Central Time, U.S.)



Presenter: Dr. Leili Gao, Peking University People's Hospital

3. Title: Safety, Tolerability and Pharmacokinetics of Once-Weekly Mazdutide in Chinese Adolescents with Obesity: A Phase 1b Clinical Trial



Abstract No.: 1133-OR



Time: 5:30 PM – 5:45 PM, Friday, June 5, 2026 (Central Time, U.S.)



Presenter: Professor Chunxiu Gong, Beijing Children's Hospital, Capital Medical University

These three studies together cover type 2 diabetes with obesity, adult with obesity and adolescent obesity, and will comprehensively demonstrate the clinical value of mazdutide in weight management, glycemic control and metabolic improvement, further strengthening its differentiated positioning as a next‑generation GCG/GLP‑1 dual receptor agonist in the obesity and metabolic disease areas.

Mazdutide Poster Presentations

4. Title: Mazdutide, a GCGR/GLP-1R Dual Agonist, Alleviates MASH and Liver Fibrosis through Hepatocytes–Hepatic Stellate Cells Cross Talk*



Abstract Number: 2505-P



Date & Time: Sunday, June 7, 2026, 12:30-1:30 PM (Central Time, USA)



Presenter: Dr. Lingfeng Zhang, China Pharmaceutical University

5. Title: Dual GLP-1R/GCGR Activation Reprograms Systemic and Hepatic Metabolism to Ameliorate MAFLD*



Abstract Number: 1686-P



Date & Time: Sunday, June 7, 2026, 12:30-1:30 PM (Central Time, USA)



Presenter: Dr. Danni Gao, Beijing Hospital

*Abstracts 2505-P & 1686-P are from investigator-initiated clinical trials (IIT).

Next-gen Innovative Pipeline Poster Presentations

1. Title: Safety, Tolerability, Pharmacokinetics, and Pharmacodynamics of IBI3032, a Novel Oral Nonpeptide GLP-1 Receptor Agonist: Single- and Multiple-Ascending Dose Studies in Chinese Adults



Abstract No.: 1690-P



Time: 12:30 PM – 1:30 PM, Sunday, June 7, 2026 (Central Time, U.S.)



Presenter: Dr. Huan Deng, Innovent Biologics

2. Title: IBI3032: An Orally Bioavailable Nonpeptidic GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Advancing Through Phase 1 Clinical Trials



Abstract No.: 1678-P



Time: 12:30 PM – 1:30 PM, Sunday, June 7, 2026 (Central Time, U.S.)



Presenter: Dr. Decheng Ren, Innovent Biologics

3. Title: IBI3040, a Novel Amylin Analog, Induces Superior Weight Loss in Preclinical Models



Abstract No.: 3077-LB



Time: 12:30 PM – 1:30 PM, Sunday, June 7, 2026 (Central Time, U.S.)



Presenter: Dr. Yuqiang Niu, Innovent Biologics

4. Title: IBI3042: A Novel Oral Once-Weekly Small-Molecule GLP-1 Receptor Agonist for Type 2 Diabetes and Obesity



Abstract No.: 2543-P



Time: 12:30 PM – 1:30 PM, Monday, June 8, 2026 (Central Time, U.S.)



Presenter: Dr. Decheng Ren, Innovent Biologics

5. Title: IBI3046, an INHBE siRNA, Enables High Quality and Long-Lasting Weight Control in Preclinical Study



Abstract No.: 2662-P



Time: 12:30 PM – 1:30 PM, Monday, June 8, 2026 (Central Time, U.S.)



Presenter: Dr. Xiguang Zhang, Innovent Biologics

Taken together, IBI3032 and IBI3042, as next‑generation oral daily and weekly GLP‑1 receptor agonists, along with IBI3040 (a novel amylin analog) and IBI3046 (an INHBE-targeting siRNA), form a layered and differentiated innovation portfolio for Innovent in the global obesity and metabolic comorbidity space. These programs are designed to address key global obesity challenges, including improving tolerability, reducing muscle loss, extending dosing intervals, maintaining durable weight loss, and comprehensively managing obesity‑related comorbidities.

About Innovent

Innovent is a leading biopharmaceutical company founded in 2011 with the mission to empower patients worldwide with affordable, high-quality biopharmaceuticals. The company discovers, develops, manufactures and commercializes innovative medicines that target some of the most intractable diseases. Its pioneering therapies treat cancer, cardiovascular and metabolic, autoimmune and eye diseases. Innovent has launched 18 products in the market. It has 5 assets in Phase III or pivotal clinical trials and 14 more molecules in early clinical stage. Innovent partners with over 30 global healthcare companies, including Eli Lilly, Roche, Takeda, Sanofi, Incyte, LG Chem and MD Anderson Cancer Center.

Guided by the motto, "Start with Integrity, Succeed through Action," Innovent maintains the highest standard of industry practices and works collaboratively to advance the biopharmaceutical industry so that first-rate pharmaceutical drugs can become widely accessible. For more information, visit www.innoventbio.com, or follow Innovent on Facebook and LinkedIn.

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