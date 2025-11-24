Innovent Biologics Enters Hang Seng Index and Two Other Major Indices; Global Capital Markets Recognize Leading Innovator’s Value

SAN FRANCISCO and SUZHOU, China, Nov. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovent Biologics (Stock Code: 01801.HK), a world-class biopharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and commercializes high-quality medicines for the treatment of cancer, cardiovascular and metabolic, autoimmune, ophthalmology and other major diseases, announced that it has been successfully added as a constituent stock of the Hang Seng Index (HSI) following the release of the Q3 2025 Hang Seng Index Series Quarterly Review results, joining the ranks of blue-chip companies representing Hong Kong's core assets. This milestone makes Innovent the first company that has grown from a biotech into a leading biopharma and been included in the HSI. The company has been concurrently admitted to the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index (HSCEI) and the Hang Seng ESG Enhanced Index. The inclusion in core indices underscores the international capital market's strong recognition of Innovent's value as a leading innovative biopharmaceutical company.

As a flagship indicator of the Hong Kong stock market's performance, the HSI selects constituent stocks based on criteria such as market capitalization, liquidity, industry representation, and financial soundness. Its components comprise the largest and most actively traded leading companies across various sectors in the Hong Kong market, serving as a core reference for global capital allocation in Hong Kong equities.

Since its establishment, Innovent has focused on major disease areas including oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, autoimmune and ophthalmology. Supported by a diversified drug pipeline encompassing monoclonal antibodies, bispecific antibodies, antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), small-molecule drugs, etc., Innovent already launched 16 products, and continues to lead in technological innovation and clinical value creation. Meanwhile, Innovent has laid a solid foundation for long-term development by continuously optimizing operational efficiency and financial structure, and earned widespread trust from global investors.

Innovent's inclusion in the Hang Seng Index marks that Chinese innovative biopharma companies are stepping onto the stage of mainstream capital markets. It not only highlights the company's status as an industry benchmark but also reflects the Hong Kong stock market's emphasis on and preference for high-quality Chinese innovative biopharmaceutical enterprises. Leveraging this platform, Innovent will further deepen its links with global capital markets.

Dr. Michael Yu, Founder, Chairman of the Board and CEO of Innovent, stated: "Being included in the Hang Seng Index is a significant milestone in Innovent's development journey, validating the market's high recognition of our innovative strength, commercialization achievements, and long-term development strategy. As an important bridge connecting to global capital markets, inclusion in the HSI will further broaden our investor base, enhance our international visibility, and provide more solid capital support for the company's continuous investment in innovative R&D and global business expansion. Innovent will remain committed to our mission of 'developing high-quality biopharmaceuticals that are affordable to ordinary people,' bring hope to patients worldwide, and create long-term value for investors."

About Innovent Biologics

Innovent is a leading biopharmaceutical company founded in 2011 with the mission to empower patients worldwide with affordable, high-quality biopharmaceuticals. The company discovers, develops, manufactures and commercializes innovative medicines that target some of the most intractable diseases. Its pioneering therapies treat cancer, cardiovascular and metabolic, autoimmune and eye diseases. Innovent has launched 16 products in the market. It has 2 new drug applications under regulatory review, 4 assets in Phase 3 or pivotal clinical trials and 15 more molecules in early clinical stage. Innovent partners with over 30 global healthcare companies, including Eli Lilly, Roche, Takeda, Sanofi, Incyte, LG Chem and MD Anderson Cancer Center.

Guided by the motto, "Start with Integrity, Succeed through Action" Innovent maintains the highest standard of industry practices and works collaboratively to advance the biopharmaceutical industry so that first-rate pharmaceutical drugs can become widely accessible. For more information, visit www.innoventbio.com, or follow Innovent on Facebook and LinkedIn.

Statement: Innovent does not recommend the use of any unapproved drug (s)/indication (s).

