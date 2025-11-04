INNOCURA Nephrology Announces Affiliation with Kidney Care Centers

NEW YORK and EATONTOWN, N.J., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- INNOCURA Nephrology ("INNOCURA"), an expanding, integrated national nephrology platform, is pleased to announce its affiliation with Kidney Care Centers ("KCC").

Formed in 2024 through the merger of six leading New Jersey-based nephrology practices, KCC united a highly respected group of nephrologists serving kidney disease patients across the state. With the addition of KCC, INNOCURA's network of affiliated practices now includes 75 clinicians caring for kidney disease patients across Georgia, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania.

"We are thrilled to be joining INNOCURA Nephrology," said Dr. Spiros Arbes of KCC. "We believe INNOCURA's model best positions KCC to meet today's challenges facing nephrologists and to drive KCC's continued growth and success."

KCC joins Partners in Nephrology & Endocrinology ("PINE") and Georgia Kidney & Hypertension Clinic ("GKHC") as part of INNOCURA's growing network of affiliated practices. PINE has served patients in Western Pennsylvania for more than 35 years and is recognized as a leader in nephrology and endocrinology care. GKHC is a prominent nephrology practice providing comprehensive kidney care across Southern Georgia.

"We are excited to welcome KCC to INNOCURA," said Dr. Robert Provenzano, Chief Executive Officer of INNOCURA Nephrology. "For decades, KCC's nephrologists have provided exceptional care to patients across New Jersey. We look forward to supporting the practice's continued growth and long-term success."

INNOCURA's leadership team is composed of experienced healthcare executives and physician leaders dedicated to advancing nephrology practices. Dr. Robert Provenzano is a board-certified nephrologist and past President of the Renal Physicians Association. INNOCURA's Board of Directors includes Dr. Allen Nissenson, a nationally respected nephrologist, former Chief Medical Officer of DaVita, and former faculty member at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA.

Together, with other members of the INNOCURA leadership team, they bring decades of experience collaborating with nephrologists to empower them to enhance quality care, advance innovation, and promote sustainable practice growth.

As the U.S. continues to confront the chronic kidney disease (CKD) epidemic, INNOCURA is committed to growing its network of integrated nephrology practices nationwide. INNOCURA's mission is to advance innovation in patient care, strengthen practice operations, and empower its affiliated nephrologists to thrive. INNOCURA is a nephrologist-led organization that understands the challenges of private practice and enables its physicians to focus on what matters most — improving the lives of patients, their families, and their communities. INNOCURA is also an active member of the American Independent Medical Practice Association, a national, multispecialty organization dedicated to supporting independent medical practices.

About INNOCURA Nephrology



INNOCURA Nephrology was founded to empower nephrologists to deliver exceptional patient care while ensuring the long-term success of their practices. By building an integrated national nephrology platform, INNOCURA advances innovation in clinical care, strengthens operational performance, and supports nephrologists to thrive within an evolving healthcare landscape.



