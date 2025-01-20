InnoCare and KeyMed Jointly Announce the License Agreement with Prolium for CD20xCD3 Bispecific Antibody ICP-B02

BEIJING--(BUSINESS WIRE)--InnoCare Pharma (HKEX: 09969; SSE: 688428) and KeyMed Biosciences (HKEX: 02162) today announced that the two companies, together with their joint venture, have jointly entered into an exclusive license agreement with Prolium Bioscience (Prolium) for the development and commercialization of ICP-B02 (CM355), a CD20xCD3 bispecific antibody.





ICP-B02 binds to CD20 on the tumor cells and CD3 on the T cells, redirects and activates T cells to eradicate tumor cells through T-cell Directed Cellular Cytotoxicity (TDCC), which has demonstrated strong potential in both oncology and non-oncology fields.

Under the terms of the agreement, Prolium will have the exclusive right to develop, register, manufacture and commercialize ICP-B02 in the non-oncology field globally and in the oncology field in ex-Asia regions.

InnoCare and KeyMed will receive aggregate payments of up to $520 million, including upfront and near-term payments and other payments subject to the achievement of certain clinical, regulatory and commercial milestones, as well as a minority equity stake in Prolium. InnoCare and KeyMed are also eligible to receive tiered royalties on future net sales of any product resulting from the collaboration.

Prolium is a Delaware company funded and backed by RTW Investments, LP, a New York-based, global, full life-cycle investment firm that focuses on identifying transformational and disruptive innovations across the biopharmaceutical and medical technologies sectors.

About ICP-B02 (CM355)

ICP-B02 is a CD20×CD3 bispecific antibody jointly developed by InnoCare and KeyMed. A Phase I/II clinical trial in China is ongoing to assess the safety, tolerability, PK and the preliminary anti-tumor activity of ICP-B02 in relapsed / refractory Non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL). The study has shown promising early results in both intravenous (IV) and subcutaneous (SC) formulations, particularly in patients with follicular lymphoma (FL) and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL). Based on the encouraging results of ICP-B02 single agent, a dose expansion study of ICP-B02 in combination with other immunochemotherapies is planned to target earlier lines of treatment for NHL patients. The IND for the combination therapies has been approved.

About InnoCare

InnoCare is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing, and commercializing first-in-class and/or best-in-class drugs for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases with unmet medical needs in China and worldwide. InnoCare has branches in Beijing, Nanjing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Hong Kong, and United States.

About Keymed Biosciences

Keymed Biosciences Inc. (HKEX: 02162) focuses on the urgent unmet clinical needs, and is committed to providing high-quality, affordable, innovative therapies for patients in China and overseas. Keymed was founded by medical and scientific experts who have strong experience in the transformation of scientific and technological achievements to commercialization at home and abroad.

InnoCare Forward-looking Statements

This report contains the disclosure of some forward-looking statements. Except for statements of facts, all other statements can be regarded as forward-looking statements, that is, about our or our management’s intentions, plans, beliefs, or expectations that will or may occur in the future. Such statements are assumptions and estimates made by our management based on its experience and knowledge of historical trends, current conditions, expected future development and other related factors. This forward-looking statement does not guarantee future performance, and actual results, development and business decisions may not match the expectations of the forward-looking statement. Our forward-looking statements are also subject to a large number of risks and uncertainties, which may affect our short-term and long-term performance.

