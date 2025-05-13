InMed Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

ability to proactively protect the retinal ganglion cells from cellular toxicity;

demonstrates promise in preserving retinal function in an in vivo AMD disease model;

AMD disease model; improved the thickness of the outer nuclear layer of the retina where the photoreceptors are located;

deliverable via preferred IVT formulation; and

is a preferential signaling agonist of cannabinoid receptor 1 (CB1) and cannabinoid receptor 2 (CB2).

March 31, June 30, 2025 2024 (unaudited) ASSETS $ $ Current Cash and cash equivalents 4,679,826 6,571,610 Short-term investments 40,582 43,064 Accounts receivable (less provision for credit losses of $nil and $66,775 in March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2024, respectively) 367,813 352,838 Inventories 813,970 1,244,324 Prepaids and other current assets 507,872 477,749 Total current assets 6,410,063 8,689,585 Non-Current Property, equipment and ROU assets, net 1,108,662 1,249,999 Intangible assets, net 1,661,109 1,783,198 Other assets 100,000 100,000 Total Assets 9,279,834 11,822,782 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 1,409,715 1,654,011 Current portion of lease obligations 429,247 317,797 Total current liabilities 1,838,962 1,971,808 Non-current Lease obligations, net of current portion 419,347 644,865 Total Liabilities 2,258,309 2,616,673 Commitments and Contingencies (Note 11) Shareholders' Equity Common shares, no par value, unlimited authorized shares: 1,207,186 (June 30, 2024 - 445,948 ) issued and outstanding 87,457,095 82,784,400 Additional paid-in capital 34,885,442 35,368,899 Accumulated deficit (115,449,581) (109,075,759) Accumulated other comprehensive income 128,569 128,569 Total Shareholders' Equity 7,021,525 9,206,109 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity 9,279,834 11,822,782

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended March 31, March 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 $ $ $ $ Sales 1,261,578 1,172,601 3,637,923 3,314,663 Cost of sales 1,085,953 883,143 2,507,991 2,679,821 Gross profit 175,625 289,458 1,129,932 634,842 Operating Expenses Research and development and patents 909,653 656,764 2,741,200 2,558,648 General and administrative 1,328,996 1,374,095 4,304,505 4,036,784 Amortization and depreciation 52,306 54,767 160,087 164,833 Foreign exchange loss 22,165 48,156 50,608 36,717 Total operating expenses 2,313,120 2,133,782 7,256,400 6,796,982 Other Income (Expense) Interest and other income 16,565 121,458 104,195 424,261 Finance expense - - (351,549) - Loss before income taxes (2,120,930) (1,722,866) (6,373,822) (5,737,879) Income tax expense - - - - Net loss for the period (2,120,930) (1,722,866) (6,373,822) (5,737,879) Net loss per share for the period Basic and diluted (1.94) (3.58) (7.93) (16.48) Weighted average outstanding common shares Basic and diluted 1,095,973 480,649 803,909 348,097

March 31, 2025 March 31, 2024 Cash used in: $ $ Operating Activities Net loss (6,373,822) (5,737,879) Items not requiring cash: Amortization and depreciation 160,087 164,833 Share-based compensation 92,577 98,760 Amortization of right-of-use assets 243,555 287,824 Interest income received on short-term investments 567 (1,271) Unrealized foreign exchange loss 44,875 2,607 Inventory write-down - 263,404 Payments on lease obligations (315,221) (289,302) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Inventories 430,354 159,000 Prepaids and other currents assets (12,145) (520,653) Other non-current assets - 4,908 Accounts receivable (14,975) 52,718 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (244,297) (425,446) Deferred rent - (16,171) Total cash used in operating activities (5,988,445) (5,956,668) Investing Activities Sale of short-term investments 40,039 42,513 Purchase of short-term investments (40,039) (42,513) Purchase of property and equipment - (9,293) Total cash (used in) provided by investing activities - (9,293) Financing Activities Proceeds from private placement net of issuance costs 4,361,220 5,216,193 Share issuance costs (264,559) (562,151) Total cash provided by financing activities 4,096,661 4,654,042 Decrease in cash and cash equivalents during the period (1,891,784) (1,311,919) Cash and cash equivalents beginning of the period 6,571,610 8,912,517 Cash and cash equivalents end of the period 4,679,826 7,600,598

SUPPLEMENTARY CASH FLOW INFORMATION: Cash Paid During the Year for: Income taxes $ - $ - Interest $ - $ - - SUPPLEMENTARY DISCLOSURE OF NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Fair value of warrant modification recorded as equity issuance costs $ - $ 3,508,749 Preferred investment options to its placement agent $ - $ 325,699 Recognition of Right-of-use asset and corresponding operating lease liability $ 187,223 $ 968,376

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 12, 2025) - InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM) ("InMed" or the "Company"), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing a pipeline of proprietary small molecule drug candidates for diseases with high unmet medical needs, today reports financial results for the third quarter of the fiscal year 2025 which ended March 31, 2025.The Company's full financial statements and related MD&A for the third quarter ended March 31, 2025, are available atand atEric A. Adams, InMed's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We continue to advance INM-901 as a differentiated approach to treating Alzheimer's disease by targeting neuroinflammation beyond conventional amyloid beta and tau-targeting strategies, and we look forward to sharing additional data in the near term."Adams continued, "On the commercial side, BayMedica continues to deliver stable revenues quarter-over-quarter. While gross margins were impacted by increased pricing pressure, we remain focused on optimizing our product mix and improving operational efficiencies."INM-901 is a proprietary small molecule drug candidate currently under development for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), with multiple mechanisms of action.Positive data from long-termpreclinical AD studies highlighted INM-901's ability to significantly reduce neuroinflammation - a key factor in the onset and progression of Alzheimer's disease. The Company is currently conducting further research examining INM-901's impact on neuroinflammation independent of amyloid beta plaques and tau protein tangles which are the primary targets of conventional therapies.Additionally, analyses from this long-term study are underway, including detailed molecular evaluations aimed at elucidating INM-901's mechanisms of action and its potential role in addressing the complex pathology of AD.INM-089 is a proprietary small molecule drug candidate offering a differentiated approach to the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Preclinical studies of INM-089 demonstrated significant functional and pathological improvements in a dry AMD disease study model. Key characteristics of INM-089 include:For the three months ended March 31, 2025, the Company reported a net loss of $2.12 million, compared to a net loss of $1.72 million in the same period the previous year. The increase was largely driven by higher expenses related to pharmaceutical research and development activities, as well as financing costs.Pharmaceutical research and development and patent expenses were $0.91 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared with $0.65 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The increase was primarily due to an increase in external contractors relating to our INM-901 and INM-089 programs and patent fees, offset by a decrease in compensation expense.General and administrative expenses were $1.33 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to $3.75 million the same period the previous year. The decrease resulted primarily from a combination of changes including lower accounting fees, share-based payments fees, and shareholder communication fees.As of March 31, 2025, the Company's cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $4.68 million, which compares to $6.57 million at June 30, 2024. The Company continues to closely monitor expenses while advancing its pharmaceutical pipeline candidates and expects its cash will be sufficient to fund its planned operating expenses and capital expenditures into the third quarter of calendar year 2025, depending on the level and timing of BayMedica commercial revenues, as well as the level and timing of our operating expenses. The Company expects to seek additional funding through equity financings, debt financings and/or other capital sources, including collaborations with other companies, government contracts or other strategic transactions.BayMedica's commercial business generated revenues of $1.26 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to $1.18 million for the same period last year, reflecting an 8% increase. The increase in sales resulted from expanded marketing efforts and increased demand for certain cannabinoid products. Despite steady revenue quarter-over-quarter, gross margin declined due to competitive pricing pressures and increased sales of lower margin products. While market demand increased, the need to remain price competitive impacted overall profitability for the period. Certain segments of our supply chain may be negatively impacted by changes to tariffs by the U.S. and other countries. We are actively analyzing the potential effects and exploring strategies to mitigate the impact of tariffs on profitability in future quarters.Expressed in U.S. DollarsExpressed in U.S. DollarsExpressed in U.S. DollarsInMed Pharmaceuticals is a pharmaceutical company focused on developing a pipeline of proprietary small molecule drug candidates targeting the CB1/CB2 receptors. InMed's pipeline consists of three separate programs in the treatment of Alzheimer's, ocular and dermatological indications. 