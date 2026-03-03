Inhibrx Announces Participation in Upcoming Scientific Conference

SAN DIEGO, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Inhibrx Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: INBX) ("Inhibrx" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates, today announced it will be presenting at the following upcoming scientific conference:

ESMO Sarcoma and Rare Cancers Congress



March 12th- 14th, 2026; Lugano Switzerland

Title: Phase 1 Study of the Tetravalent Death Receptor 5 (DR5) Agonist Ozekibart (INBRX-109) Combined With Irinotecan (I) and Temozolomide (T) in Adolescents and Adults With Ewing Sarcoma



Abstract number: 84MO



Lead Author: Rashmi Chugh, M.D. (Presenting author: Ana Sebio, M.D., Ph.D.)



Format: Mini oral session 1: Sarcoma presentation



Date: Thursday, March 12th, 2026



Time: 11:30 am CET



Location: Hall A at the Palazzo dei Congressi Lugano; Lugano, Switzerland

The presentation will be accessible through a link on the investors' section of Inhibrx's website at https://inhibrxbiosciences.investorroom.com/events-and-presentations upon commencement of the event.

About Inhibrx Biosciences, Inc.

Inhibrx Biosciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a broad pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Inhibrx Biosciences utilizes diverse methods of protein engineering to address the specific requirements of complex target and disease biology, including its proprietary protein engineering platforms. Inhibrx Biosciences was incorporated in January 2024 as a direct, wholly-owned subsidiary of Inhibrx, Inc. Prior to the sale of Inhibrx, Inc. and the INBRX-101 program to Sanofi S.A., Inhibrx Biosciences acquired certain corporate infrastructure and other assets and liabilities through a series of internal restructuring transactions effected by Inhibrx, Inc. Inhibrx, Inc. also completed a distribution to holders of its shares of common stock of 92% of the issued and outstanding shares of Inhibrx Biosciences. Following such transactions, Inhibrx Biosciences' current clinical pipeline of therapeutic candidates includes ozekibart and INBRX-106, both of which utilize multivalent formats where the precise valency can be optimized in a target-centric way to mediate what we believe to be the most appropriate agonist function. For more information, please visit www.inhibrx.com.

Investor and Media Contact:

Kelly Deck, CFO



ir@inhibrx.com



858-795-4260

