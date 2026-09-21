InflaRx to Host Virtual Capital Markets Day

Event to be hosted on November 3, 2026 at 8:00 AM EST

Featured speakers will include Peter A. Merkel, MD, MPH and Prof. Dr. Jörg Köhl

Jena, Germany, Sept. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InflaRx N.V. (Nasdaq: IFRX), a biopharmaceutical company pioneering anti-inflammatory therapeutics by targeting the complement system, today announced that it will host a virtual Capital Markets Event on November 3, 2026, from 8:00 AM EST / 2:00 PM CET to approximately 9:00 AM EST / 3:00 PM CET. The timing of the event has been shifted to better accommodate scheduling and the Company’s clinical development planning processes in ANCA-associated vasculitis (AAV).

Featuring leading experts in the fields of AAV and complement inhibition, the virtual event will provide an overview of the evolving treatment landscape and unmet need in AAV, and how izicopan’s differentiated chemistry, metabolic properties, and potential safety advantages could improve upon the existing standard of care in AAV.

The event will also provide updated thinking on InflaRx’s development strategy in AAV, including an overview of the anticipated clinical program. The event will feature presentations from members of InflaRx’s management team and invited external experts, followed by a question-and-answer session.

Featured key opinion leaders will include:

Peter A. Merkel, MD, MPH, Chief, Division of Rheumatology; Professor of Medicine (Rheumatology); Professor of Epidemiology in Biostatistics and Epidemiology; University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, PA USA

Prof. Dr. Jörg Köhl, Director of the Institute for Systemic Inflammation Research, University of Lübeck, Lübeck, Germany

The Capital Markets Event will take place on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, from 8:00 AM EST / 2:00 PM CET to approximately 9:00 AM EST / 3:00 PM CET. To participate in the virtual event, participants are requested to pre-register here to receive an invite link and dial-in details to access the event.

About the speakers

Peter A. Merkel, MD, MPH

Chief, Division of Rheumatology; Professor of Medicine (Rheumatology); Professor of Epidemiology in Biostatistics and Epidemiology; University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, PA, USA

Dr. Merkel is an internationally leading clinical and research expert in vasculitis, with particular expertise in the clinical investigation and treatment of AAV.

Dr. Merkel is the Chief of Rheumatology and a Professor of Medicine and Epidemiology at the University of Pennsylvania. Dr. Merkel is an internationally recognized researcher and clinical expert in vasculitis, scleroderma, and other systemic autoimmune diseases, and is an author on over 500 scientific publications. He is the Principal Investigator of the Vasculitis Clinical Research Consortium (VCRC) and the Vasculitis Patient-Powered Research Network (VPPRN), two leading international research infrastructures for clinical investigation in vasculitis, and is the co-Director of the newly established International Vasculitis Network (IVN). Dr. Merkel has led major clinical trials in AAV, including research on avacopan and other glucocorticoid-sparing treatment strategies. His research focuses on development of novel therapies for systemic autoimmune diseases, clinical trial design and conduct, outcome measure development, clinical epidemiology, genetic epidemiology, and biomarker discovery. Dr. Merkel received the 2023 Distinguished Clinical Scientist Award from the American College of Rheumatology.

Prof. Dr. Jörg Köhl

Director of the Institute for Systemic Inflammation Research, University of Lübeck, Lübeck, Germany

Dr. Köhl is a globally renowned translational complement scientist with a particular focus on the role of C5a/C5aR biology and its role in human disease.

He has over 35 years of medical and research experience and has published over 200 papers in the complement therapeutic landscape. His research has been continuously funded by the National Institutes of Health, the German Research Foundation, the Federal Ministry of Education and Research and the European Union since 1990. He has held several senior scientific positions, including a 20-year research appointment as Professor of Pediatrics at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center in the Divisions of Molecular Immunology and Immunobiology and his current position as the Founding Director of the Institute for Systemic Inflammation Research at the University of Lübeck, Germany. Dr. Köhl received his medical degree from the University of Mainz, Germany.

About izicopan

Izicopan is an orally administered, small molecule inhibitor of the C5a receptor (C5aR) that has shown anti-inflammatory therapeutic effects in several pre-clinical disease models and in human studies. Further, in contrast to the marketed C5aR inhibitor, in vitro experiments demonstrated that izicopan does not exhibit time-dependent inhibition of cytochrome P450 3A4 (CYP3A4), which plays an important role in the metabolism of a variety of metabolites and drugs, including glucocorticoids. Izicopan has also demonstrated a favorable reactive metabolite profile in human liver microsomes. Reported results from a first-in-human study demonstrated that izicopan was well tolerated in treated subjects and exhibited no safety signals of concern in single doses ranging from 3 mg to 240 mg or multiple doses ranging from 30 mg once per day to 90 mg twice per day for 14 days. Pharmacokinetic / pharmacodynamic data support the best-in-class potential of izicopan, with a ≥90% blockade of C5a-induced neutrophil activation achieved over the 14-day dosing period. Topline Phase 2a data further support the safety profile of izicopan, with no reported safety signals of concern. In patients with hidradenitis suppurativa, over 4 weeks of therapy, izicopan provided rapid and clinically meaningful reductions in abscesses and nodules and draining tunnels, robust HiSCR responses that continued to deepen four weeks after the treatment period, and substantial reductions in patient-reported pain scores, overall demonstrating the potential for biologic-like efficacy. In chronic spontaneous urticaria, InflaRx observed substantial reductions in the 7-day Urticaria Activity Score (UAS7) broadly across patients and particularly in those with severe disease, as well as improved disease control as measured by the Urticaria Control Test (UCT7). In addition, InflaRx is planning for development of izicopan in ANCA-associated vasculitis and additional renal indications.

About InflaRx

InflaRx (Nasdaq: IFRX) is a biopharmaceutical company pioneering anti-inflammatory therapeutics by applying its proprietary anti-C5a and anti-C5aR technologies to discover, develop and commercialize highly potent and specific inhibitors of the complement activation factor C5a and its receptor, C5aR. C5a is a powerful inflammatory mediator involved in the progression of a wide variety of inflammatory diseases. InflaRx‘s lead program is izicopan, an orally administered small molecule inhibitor of C5a-induced signaling via the C5a receptor, which has shown promising PK/PD characteristics as well as therapeutic potential in Phase 1 and Phase 2a clinical studies. The Company is developing izicopan for the treatment of ANCA-associated vasculitis and additional renal diseases. InflaRx also has developed vilobelimab, a novel, intravenously delivered, first-in-class, anti-C5a monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to free C5a and has demonstrated disease-modifying clinical activity and tolerability in multiple clinical studies.

InflaRx was founded in 2007, and the group has offices and subsidiaries in Jena and Munich, Germany, as well as Ann Arbor, MI, USA. For further information, please visit www.inflarx.de . Follow InflaRx on LinkedIn . InflaRx GmbH (Germany) and InflaRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (USA) are wholly owned subsidiaries of InflaRx N.V. (together, InflaRx).

Contacts:

InflaRx N.V. MC Services AG Jan Medina, CFA

Vice President, Head of Investor Relations

Email: IR@inflarx.de

Katja Arnold, Laurie Doyle, Dr. Regina Lutz

Email: inflarx@mc-services.eu

Europe: +49 89-210 2280

U.S.: +1-339-832-0752

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