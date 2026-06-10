Infinx Scales Governed AI Capabilities Using Microsoft Azure Across Healthcare Workflows

Expansion supports Infinx's multi-cloud approach to delivering secure, workflow-integrated AI and automation for revenue cycle and patient access teams.

Infinx, a provider of AI, automation, and human-driven solutions for healthcare revenue cycle management (RCM), today announced it is expanding its use of Microsoft Azure infrastructure and AI-enables cloud services, to support select AI workloads across patient access and revenue cycle workflows.

Healthcare organizations are increasingly prioritizing AI capabilities that are designed to operate responsibly within operational environments, where strong security practices~~,~~ and day-to-day reliability are critical. As part of its multi-cloud technology strategy, Infinx is using Azure to support AI capabilities that require large language model inference, including workflow assistance, summarization, field inference, and operational decision support within healthcare administrative processes.

Infinx applies these capabilities within workflow-integrated use cases such as payer portal data entry support, document-based summarization, and AI-assisted workflow execution. These capabilities operate within governed workflows where human oversight, auditability, operational controls, and exception management are incorporated as part of the workflow execution.

For example, Infinx uses Microsoft Foundry capabilities to support payer portal workflows by enabling field-level data inference and guided data entry, helping reduce manual input requirements while maintaining human oversight and validation within the workflow.

This expansion aligns with Infinx's broader strategy to embed governed AI capabilities within its workflow orchestration environment, where AI and automation are integrated directly into operational execution rather than deployed as standalone tools.

"Healthcare organizations are increasingly focused on practical, governed AI that fits into real operational workflows," said Navaneeth Nair, Chief Product Officer at Infinx. "Expanding our use of Microsoft Azure-hosted environments supports our ability to develop and deploy AI capabilities within a controlled, workflow-integrated model that emphasizes human accountability, scalability, and operational transparency."

"Companies like Infinx are integrating AI capabilities with Microsoft Azure to support healthcare organizations as they modernize administrative workflows," said Puneet Chandok, President, Microsoft India & South Asia. "Azure provides scalable cloud infrastructure that helps organizations build and deploy AI solutions while maintaining strong security and governance practices."

Infinx selected Azure to support specific AI workloads that benefit from scalable, enterprise-grade cloud infrastructure and access to hosted AI services. Azure supports Infinx's broader multi-provider approach, enabling the use of different cloud platforms and model providers based on workload requirements, security considerations, performance, latency, and cost.

Infinx maintains documented security and governance practices that are available to customers upon request.

Microsoft Disclaimer

This announcement does not represent a formal co-sell agreement, exclusive cloud alignment, or endorsement by Microsoft. Infinx maintains a multi-cloud approach and uses different cloud platforms for different workloads based on customer needs, solution requirements, and operational considerations.

About Infinx

Founded in 2012, Infinx delivers technology-led patient access and revenue cycle outcomes for healthcare providers through agentic AI solutions, outsourced operations, and revenue integrity consulting. The company helps improve revenue realization, operational efficiency, and cash acceleration across healthcare administrative workflows. Backed by KKR and Norwest, Infinx is trusted by more than 900 provider organizations across the United States. For more information, visit www.infinx.com.

Infinx media contact:

Stuart Newsome

Infinx, Inc.

stuart.newsome@infinx.com

SOURCE: Infinx Healthcare

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