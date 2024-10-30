Infinity Bio Launches Scientific Advisory Board, Welcomes Dr. Stephen Elledge and Dr. Eran Segal

Advisory Board to guide Infinity Bio’s research strategy, driving innovation in disease diagnostics and therapeutic advancements.





BALTIMORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Infinity Bio, a leading provider of advanced antibody reactome profiling services, is excited to announce the creation of its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB). This new advisory group will guide the company’s cutting-edge research and development efforts, ensuring that Infinity Bio remains at the forefront of innovation in immunology research. The advisory board’s first members are two globally recognized scientists: Dr. Stephen Elledge from Harvard Medical School and Dr. Eran Segal from the Weizmann Institute of Science.

Dr. Stephen Elledge is a professor at Harvard Medical School and a trailblazer in genetics. His research into how cells detect, and repair DNA damage has transformed the field of cancer research and his research in immunology has led to multiple paradigm-shifting discoveries. Dr. Elledge has been honored with numerous prestigious awards, including the Albert Lasker Award and the Breakthrough Prize. As co-founder of Infinity Bio and SAB member, his expertise will be vital in maintaining Infinity Bio’s position as the leader in antibody reactome technical innovation.

Dr. Eran Segal is a professor at the Weizmann Institute in Israel, leading a multi-disciplinary team in computational and systems biology. His work has focused on understanding the connections between our microbiome, nutrition, genetics, and overall health. With over 200 published papers in leading scientific journals, Dr. Segal’s focus on using AI and machine learning to drive precision medicine makes him ideally suited to guide the development of Infinity Bio’s antibody reactome knowledgebase.

“We are delighted to welcome Dr. Elledge and Dr. Segal to our Scientific Advisory Board. Their combined knowledge and experience will be a tremendous asset as we push forward in our mission to deliver breakthrough solutions for our customers,” said Joy M. Nassif, CEO of Infinity Bio. “With their guidance, we are confident that we can accelerate our efforts to address some of the most pressing challenges in immunology research today.”

Infinity Bio’s new Scientific Advisory Board will be chaired by co-founder and CSO, Dr. H. Benjamin Larman, who states, “I am thrilled to add these scientific luminaries to our team. Their expertise and vision will help to ensure Infinity Bio becomes the gold standard in antibody reactome profiling globally by leading with our innovation, accuracy, and commitment to advancing immunology research.”

For more information on Infinity Bio, visit www.infinitybio.com.

About Infinity Bio

Infinity Bio, Inc. is a technology company that provides detailed insights into the immune system using its proprietary antibody reactome profiling platform. The company’s core technology, MIPSA, is used to comprehensively analyze the antibody reactome, revealing the targets of individual immune responses against all known human viruses, human proteins (autoimmunity), and allergen proteins. Developed at Johns Hopkins University in Dr. H. Benjamin Larman’s Laboratory of Precision Immunology, MIPSA builds on decades of work in genomics, proteomics, immunology, and bioinformatics. Infinity Bio’s assays are engineered to enable best-in-class quality, data accuracy, turnaround times and cost-efficiency. For more information, visit www.infinitybio.com.

Contacts



Josie Zohny

Clarity Quest Marketing

josie@clarityquest.com

877-887-7611