Indivior to Report Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Financial Results and Host Webcast on February 26ᵗʰ

RICHMOND, Va., Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indivior Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: INDV) today announced that it will report its fourth quarter and full-year 2025 financial results on Thursday, February 26, 2026, at 7:00 a.m. U.S. EST. Following the release of the financial results, Joe Ciaffoni, Chief Executive Officer, and other members of Indivior’s leadership team will host a presentation via live webcast at 8:00 a.m. U.S. EST.

Access to the Live Webcast Presentation:

The webcast event and materials can be accessed on the “Investors” section of the company’s website at www.indivior.com before the event begins.

Live webcast link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/f78ufsat

Participants may access the presentation telephonically by registering with the following link:

https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI44fe43e28e334eb58b41edf49f6f80ce

(Registrants will have an option to be called back directly immediately prior to the call or be provided a call-in # with a unique pin code following their registration)

A replay of the presentation will be available at www.indivior.com .

About Indivior

As the leader in long-acting injectable treatments for opioid use disorder (OUD), Indivior is singularly focused on delivering evidence-based treatment and advancing understanding of OUD as a chronic but treatable brain disease. For more than 25 years, we have revolutionized the science of addiction medicine — developing treatments that help people move toward long-term recovery with independence and dignity. Building on this heritage, we are ushering in a new era, renewing our commitment to individuals living with OUD and carrying forward what matters most: compassion, integrity, and science. Together – with science, people living with OUD, public health champions, and communities, we are powering recovery and renewing hope. Visit https://www.indivior.com/ to learn more. Connect with Indivior on LinkedIn by visiting https://www.linkedin.com/company/indivior .

