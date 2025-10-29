SUBSCRIBE
Indivior to Participate in the Stifel 2025 Healthcare Conference

October 29, 2025 | 
RICHMOND, Va., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Indivior PLC (NASDAQ: INDV) today announced that it will participate in the Stifel 2025 Healthcare Conference:

  • Stifel 2025 Healthcare Conference – New York City, NY



    Joe Ciaffoni, Chief Executive Officer, and Ryan Preblick, Chief Financial Officer, will host 1x1 / group meetings on Thursday, November 13th. Joe Ciaffoni and Ryan Preblick will also participate in a fireside discussion on Thursday, November 13th at 8:40 a.m. U.S. EST. Interested investors should contact their Stifel representative to schedule a meeting.



    The fireside discussion will be publicly available and can be viewed using the following weblink: Stifel Fireside Chat Live Webcast.

About Indivior

Indivior Pharmaceuticals works to help change patients' lives by developing medicines to treat opioid use disorder (OUD). Our vision is that all patients will have access to evidence-based treatment for OUD and we are dedicated to transforming OUD from a human crisis to a recognized and treated chronic disease. Building on its portfolio of OUD treatments, Indivior has a pipeline of product candidates designed to expand on its heritage in this category. Visit www.indivior.com to learn more. Connect with Indivior on LinkedIn by visiting www.linkedin.com/company/Indivior.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/indivior-to-participate-in-the-stifel-2025-healthcare-conference-302596900.html

SOURCE Indivior PLC

