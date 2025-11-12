SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Indivi Secures CHF15 Million Investment to Accelerate the Discovery of Treatment Response Biomarkers in Neuroscience Drug Development, Targeting Alzheimer’s Disease

November 12, 2025 
2 min read

BASEL, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Indivi, an independent TechBio company, today announced the closing of a CHF15 million financial investment round led by Ava Investors. The additional financial resources will accelerate the validation and deployment of precision medicine tools in early-phase neuroscience drug development, targeting Alzheimer’s disease (AD).

"The field of neurodegeneration remains one of the toughest challenges in medicine. We are thrilled to bolster our efforts to augment the success rate of promising assets to reach the Proof-of-Concept stage, where conventional endpoints lack the sensitivity needed to detect early treatment effects," said Shibeshih Belachew, Chief Medical Officer of Indivi.

The funding will enable to start in 2026 a proof-of-concept trial to identify functional and electrophysiological biomarkers with superior pharmacodynamic responses in the setting of Alzheimer’s disease modification by β-amyloid-depleting therapies. The results of this trial may establish novel and more responsive biomarkers which could increase the likelihood of obtaining definitive signals of treatment efficacy in early-stage AD trials.

"Our mission is to make measurable what is not so, by capturing early treatment benefits on complex neurological disease traits through accessible deep phenotyping software technologies," said Guilhem Dupont, CEO of Indivi.

About Indivi

Indivi is an ISO 13485 and ISO 27001-certified TechBio company headquartered in Basel (Switzerland) and developing future-proof functional biomarkers derived from DHT tools measuring key disability concepts of importance for drug development trials in neuroscience therapeutic areas, e.g. multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease and other alpha-synucleinopathies, Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias, muscular dystrophies and neuromuscular disorders.

Indivi and Clouds of Care recently established a unified R&D framework for multimodal deep phenotyping, combining biological (electrophysiology) and functional (sensor-derived assessments of cognitive and motor behavior) measures to deliver earlier definitive Proof-of-Biology (PoB) and Proof-of-Concept (PoC) signals in neuroscience drug development.

Indivi provides a technology-integrated value proposition de-risking early clinical development, by increasing the signal-to-noise ratio of PoB-PoC endpoints, thereby enhancing the probability of technical and regulatory success, potentially improving the risk-adjusted net present value, and accelerating time-to-market for biopharmaceutical partners.

Indivi: https://indivi.io/insights

See related Press Release.


Contacts

More information
Guilhem Dupont: CEO, Indivi, guilhem.dupont@indivi.io

Europe Neuroscience Alzheimer’s disease Funding
