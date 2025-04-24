Incyte to Showcase New Data from its Oncology Portfolio at 2025 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting

WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$INCY #ASCO25--Incyte (Nasdaq: INCY) today announced that multiple abstracts featuring new data from its oncology portfolio will be presented at the 2025 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, held May 30 – June 3, 2025, in Chicago.

“The data featured at the 2025 ASCO Annual Meeting, from both our approved medicines and early-stage pipeline, reflect our ongoing efforts to transform cancer care,” said Pablo J. Cagnoni, M.D., President and Head of Research and Development, Incyte. “We are advancing potential therapies across some of the most difficult-to-treat cancers and hematological diseases, including squamous cell anal cancer, ovarian cancer and myelofibrosis, with the hope of making a meaningful difference for these patients.”

Key abstracts accepted for presentation:

Oral Presentations

INCB123667

Safety and Preliminary Efficacy from a Phase 1 Study of INCB123667, a Selective CDK2 Inhibitor, in Patients with Advanced Platinum-Resistant and Refractory Ovarian Cancer (OC)

(Abstract #5514. Session: Rapid Oral Abstract – Gynecologic Cancer. June 3, 9:42 a.m. ET (8:42 a.m. CT))

Pemigatinib

A Phase 2 Study of Pemigatinib for Pre-treated Glioblastoma or Other Gliomas with Activating FGFR1-3 Alterations: Results from FIGHT-209

(Abstract #2003. Session: Oral Abstract Session – Central Nervous System Tumors. May 30, 4:21 p.m. ET (3:21 p.m. CT))

Poster Presentations

Retifanlimab

Experience of Patients with HIV and Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Anal Canal (SCAC) Treated with Retifanlimab

(Abstract #3521. Session: Gastrointestinal Cancer—Colorectal and Anal. May 31, 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET (9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CT))

POD1UM-303/INTERAACT2 Subgroup Analyses and Impact of Delayed Retifanlimab Treatment on Outcomes in Patients with Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Anal Canal (SCAC)

(Abstract #3525. Session: Gastrointestinal Cancer—Colorectal and Anal. May 31, 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET (9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CT))

Final Results of POD1UM-201, a Phase 2 Study of Retifanlimab, a Humanized Anti–PD-1 Antibody, in Patients with Advanced or Metastatic Merkel Cell Carcinoma (MCC)

(Abstract #9536. Session: Melanoma/Skin Cancers. June 1, 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET (9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CT))

Long-term Outcomes After Discontinuation of Retifanlimab in Patients with Advanced or Metastatic Merkel Cell Carcinoma (MCC) in the POD1UM-201 Trial

(Abstract #9538. Session: Melanoma/Skin Cancers. June 1, 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET (9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CT))

INCB123667

Interim Safety and Antitumor Activity Data from a Phase 1 Study of INCB123667, a Selective CDK2 Inhibitor, in Patients with Metastatic Recurrent Endometrial Cancer

(Abstract #5603. Session: Gynecologic Cancer. June 1, 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET (9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CT))

INCB057643

Safety And Efficacy of Bromodomain and Extra-Terminal (BET) Inhibitor INCB057643 In Patients (pts) with Relapsed or Refractory Myelofibrosis (r/r-MF) and Other Advanced Myeloid Neoplasms: A Phase (Ph) 1 Study

(Abstract #6574. Session: Hematologic Malignancies—Leukemia, Myelodysplastic Syndromes, and Allotransplant. June 1, 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET (9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CT))

More information regarding the 2025 ASCO Annual Meeting can be found at: https://conferences.asco.org/am/abstracts.

About Pemazyre® (pemigatinib)

Pemazyre® (pemigatinib) is a kinase inhibitor indicated in the United States for the treatment of adults with previously treated, unresectable locally advanced or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with a fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2) fusion or other rearrangement as detected by an FDA-approved test*. This indication is approved under accelerated approval based on overall response rate and duration of response. Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in a confirmatory trial(s).

Pemazyre is also the first targeted treatment approved for use in the United States for treatment of adults with relapsed or refractory myeloid/lymphoid neoplasms (MLNs) with FGFR1 rearrangement.

In Japan, Pemazyre is approved for the treatment of patients with unresectable biliary tract cancer (BTC) with a FGFR2 fusion gene, worsening after cancer chemotherapy.

In Europe, Pemazyre is approved for the treatment of adults with locally advanced or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with a fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2) fusion or rearrangement that have progressed after at least one prior line of systemic therapy.

In Canada, Pemazyre is approved for the treatment of adults with previously treated, unresectable locally advanced or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with a fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2) fusion or other rearrangement.

Pemazyre is a potent, selective, oral inhibitor of FGFR isoforms 1, 2 and 3 which, in preclinical studies, has demonstrated selective pharmacologic activity against cancer cells with FGFR alterations.

Pemazyre is marketed by Incyte in the United States, Europe, Japan and Canada.

Pemazyre and the Pemazyre logo are registered trademarks of Incyte.

* Pemazyre® (pemigatinib) [Package Insert]. Wilmington, DE: Incyte; 2020.

About Zynyz® (retifanlimab-dlwr)

Zynyz® (retifanlimab-dlwr), is an intravenous PD-1 inhibitor indicated in the U.S. for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma (MCC). This indication is approved under accelerated approval based on tumor response rate and duration of response. Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in confirmatory trials.

In Europe, Zynyz (retifanlimab) is approved as a monotherapy for the first-line treatment of adult patients with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced MCC not amenable to curative surgery or radiation therapy.

In Canada, Zynyz (retifanlimab) is approved as monotherapy for the first-line treatment of adult patients with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced MCC not amenable to curative surgery or radiation therapy.

Zynyz is marketed by Incyte in the U.S., Europe and Canada, in 2017, Incyte entered into an exclusive collaboration and license agreement with MacroGenics, Inc. for global rights to retifanlimab.

Zynyz is a registered trademark of Incyte.

About Incyte

A global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to Solve On., Incyte follows the science to find solutions for patients with unmet medical needs. Through the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics, Incyte has established a portfolio of first-in-class medicines for patients and a strong pipeline of products in Oncology and Inflammation & Autoimmunity. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, Incyte has operations in North America, Europe and Asia.

For additional information on Incyte, please visit Incyte.com or follow us on social media: LinkedIn, X, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube.

Incyte Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information set forth herein, the matters set forth in this press release, including statements regarding the presentation of data from Incyte’s clinical development pipeline, whether or when any development compounds or combinations will be approved or commercially available for use in humans anywhere in the world outside of the already approved indications in specific regions, and Incyte’s goal of improving the lives of patients, contain predictions, estimates and other forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are based on Incyte’s current expectations and subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including unanticipated developments in and risks related to: unanticipated delays; further research and development and the results of clinical trials possibly being unsuccessful or insufficient to meet applicable regulatory standards or warrant continued development; the ability to enroll sufficient numbers of subjects in clinical trials; determinations made by the FDA, EMA, and other regulatory authorities; the efficacy or safety of Incyte and its partners’ products; the acceptance of Incyte and its partners’ products in the marketplace; market competition; sales, marketing, manufacturing and distribution requirements; and other risks detailed from time to time in our reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including our annual report on Form 10-K and our quarterly report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024. Incyte disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

