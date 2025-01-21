SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Incyte to Report Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2024 Financial Results

January 21, 2025 | 
1 min read

WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Incyte (Nasdaq:INCY) announced today that it has scheduled its fourth quarter and year-end 2024 financial results conference call and webcast for 8:00 a.m. ET on Monday, February 10, 2025.


The schedule for the press release and conference call/webcast is as follows:

• Q4 & YE 2024 Press Release:

February 10, 2025 at 7:00 a.m. ET

• Q4 & YE 2024 Conference Call:

February 10, 2025 at 8:00 a.m. ET

• Domestic Dial-In Number:

877-407-3042

• International Dial-In Number:

201-389-0864

• Conference ID Number:

13751174

If you are unable to participate, a replay of the conference call will be available for thirty days. The replay dial-in number for the U.S. is 877-660-6853 and the dial-in number for international callers is 201-612-7415. To access the replay you will need the conference ID number 13751174.

The live webcast with slides can be accessed at Investor.Incyte.com and will be available for replay for ninety days.

About Incyte
A global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to Solve On., Incyte follows the science to find solutions for patients with unmet medical needs. Through the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics, Incyte has established a portfolio of first-in-class medicines for patients and a strong pipeline of products in Oncology and Inflammation & Autoimmunity. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, Incyte has operations in North America, Europe and Asia.

For additional information on Incyte, please visit Incyte.com or follow us on social media: LinkedIn, X, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube.

Contacts

Media
media@incyte.com

Investors
ir@incyte.com

Delaware Earnings Best Places to Work
Incyte
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Pictured: Aerial view of the San Francisco skyline
Pipeline
JPM25 Day Two: Roche, Amgen, Merck, Lilly and Biogen
January 15, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Eli Lilly Campus in San Diego
Earnings
Lilly Projects 2024 Revenue Miss as Zepbound, Mounjaro Disappoint
January 14, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Dan Samorodnitsky
A contemporary artistic collage featuring a hand holding a trophy. The concept of victory and achievement.
Cancer
Where Keytruda Failed, Regeneron Touts Phase III Skin Cancer Win for Libtayo
January 14, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Concept of money prize. Vector illustration. Halftone hand holds bouquet of money flowers. Gift prize, donation, earnings, bonus or cashback concept. Retro poster or banner. Creative trend collage.
Earnings
Sarepta Previews Q4 Findings, Touts Elevidys Earnings Beat
January 14, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac