IN8bio Announces Publication in Nature Communications Highlighting Advances in Gamma-Delta T Cell Engineering and Combination Therapies

Review Highlights Emerging Engineering Strategies Including Combination Approaches Designed to Enhance Anti-Tumor Activity, Gamma-Delta T cell Engagers, CAR-Gamma-Delta T Cells and Cytokine-Armored Cells

NEW YORK, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: INAB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative gamma-delta (γδ) T cell therapies and T cell engagers (TCEs) for cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced the publication of a review article titled: “Harnessing γδ T cells through engineering and combination therapies” in the journal Nature Communications. IN8bio Chief Scientific Officer (CSO) Lawrence Lamb, Ph.D. was a contributing author to the review, which highlights advances in γδ T cell engineering, combination approaches, and clinical development strategies designed to improve anti-tumor efficacy across both solid tumors and hematologic cancers.

γδ T cells differ from conventional alpha-beta T cells through their ability to recognize stress-associated signals independent of major histocompatibility complex (MHC) restriction. This potentially solves problems associated with therapeutic development and enables them to target tumors that evade traditional immune responses. The publication reviews emerging engineering strategies, including CAR-γδ T cells, cytokine-armored γδ T cells, TCE approaches, and antibody-secreting γδ T cells, as well as combination approaches involving checkpoint inhibitors, chemotherapy, cytokines, and bispecific antibodies.

“We are pleased Nature Communications published this review highlighting the rapid progress and growing momentum across the γδ T cell field,” said Lawrence Lamb, CSO and scientific co-founder of IN8bio. “The publication highlights the unique biological properties of γδ T cells and their potential to address important limitations associated with current immunotherapy approaches, particularly in difficult-to-treat solid tumors. We believe advances in engineering, manufacturing, and combination strategies are continuing to expand the therapeutic potential of γδ T cells across oncology and autoimmune diseases.”

The publication also highlights the potential for allogeneic “off-the-shelf” γδ T cell therapies due to the cells’ lack of graft-versus-host disease (GvHD)-associated alloreactivity, as well as growing clinical evidence supporting γδ T cell therapies across hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, including glioblastoma.

In addition, the review discusses how γδ T cells may function as orchestrators of immune surveillance through their ability to recognize heterogeneous tumor-associated stress signals and potentially overcome mechanisms of immune escape commonly observed in advanced cancers.

This review was authored by an international group of five highly respected oncologists and immunologists including Lawrence Lamb, PhD and IN8bio’s Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) member Jonathan Fisher, BM, PhD, MRCPCH from University College London. There are an increasing number of actively recruiting γδ T cell clinical trials globally, reflecting growing academic and industry interest in the platform across cancer and autoimmune diseases.

Access: https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-026-73451-z

About IN8bio

IN8bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing γδ T cell and γδ T cell engager (TCE) product candidates to address unmet medical needs. γδ T cells are a specialized population of T cells that possess unique properties, including the ability to differentiate between healthy and diseased tissue. The Company’s pipeline is anchored by INB-600, a novel γδ T cell engager platform with potential applications across oncology and autoimmune indications. IN8bio is also advancing INB-100, an allogeneic γδ T cell candidate for adult patients with high-risk leukemias undergoing haploidentical stem cell transplantation, and INB-200/400, an autologous genetically modified γδ T cell candidate for newly diagnosed glioblastoma (GBM). For more information about IN8bio, visit www.IN8bio.com.

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