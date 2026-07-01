ImpriMed CEO Dr. Sungwon Lim Invited to National Cancer Institute Panel on Commercializing Functional Precision Medicine

Invitation Underscores Growing Role of Functional Testing and AI in Advancing Precision Oncology

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#FunctionalPrecisionMedicine--ImpriMed, a leading functional precision medicine company focused on leveraging artificial intelligence to improve cancer treatment, today announced that its CEO and Co-Founder, Dr. Sungwon Lim, has been invited by the National Cancer Institute (NCI) to serve as a panelist at Precision in Practice: A Functional Medicine Workshop. The hybrid workshop takes place July 1 and 2, 2026, in person at the NCI Shady Grove Campus in Rockville, Maryland, and online.

Dr. Lim will join the panel “Commercializing Functional Precision Medicine: Progress, Opportunities, and Challenges” on July 2, alongside industry leaders from Tempus AI, Travera, Exvivo Labs, First Ascent Biomedical, KYAN Technologies, and Cancer Commons. The session brings together companies working to translate functional precision medicine from promising science into clinical and commercial reality.

About the NCI Workshop

Convened by the NCI’s Division of Cancer Treatment and Diagnosis, the workshop is intended to spark collaboration among academia, industry, government, and patient advocacy groups to shape the field over the next decade. The organizing committee includes James Doroshow, M.D., Director of the NCI Division of Cancer Treatment and Diagnosis; Jeffrey Tyner, Ph.D., Professor of Medicine at Oregon Health & Science University; and Keith Flaherty, M.D., Director of Clinical Research at the Mass General Cancer Center. The first day surveys the state of the art in using functional assays to guide cancer therapy, while the second day shifts to interactive sessions focused on charting the future direction of the field.

ImpriMed and the Rise of Functional Precision Medicine

Functional precision medicine uses a patient’s own live cancer cells to predict which treatment is most likely to work, complementing the genomic profiling that has defined precision oncology to date. ImpriMed has built its platform around this approach, combining live patient-derived primary cells with machine learning to predict individual drug responses before treatment begins.

ImpriMed is among the companies that have already moved functional precision medicine into routine clinical use. Trusted by veterinary oncologists across the U.S. and internationally, the company has processed more than 15,000 patients’ live cancer cell samples and is extending the same platform to pharmaceutical drug development through its CRO services and to human oncology. Real-world commercial expertise in functional precision medicine positions ImpriMed as one of the leaders shaping this field.

“Functional precision medicine is having its strongest moment yet, and the question is no longer whether it works, but how we bring it to patients at scale,” said Dr. Sungwon Lim, CEO and Co-Founder of ImpriMed. “We have spent years proving that testing a patient’s living cancer cells and predicting treatment outcomes using AI-driven data analysis can guide better treatment decisions in real-world clinical practice. We are honored to be a part of this NCI-led conversation, and grateful for the chance to help chart the course for the entire field.”

To learn more about the workshop, visit https://events.cancer.gov/OD/functional-medicine.

About ImpriMed

ImpriMed, founded in 2017 in Silicon Valley, is a leading functional precision medicine company transforming cancer treatment with artificial intelligence. The company’s proprietary technology integrates live-cell drug sensitivity assays with advanced machine learning to provide personalized predictions of cancer treatment outcomes, helping reduce costs, enhance efficacy, and improve the quality of life for patients on four legs or two. For more information, visit www.imprimedicine.com.

Media Contact

Melody Jung

Senior Marketing Manager

ImpriMed, Inc.

press@imprimedicine.com

669-281-9752