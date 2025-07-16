Imperative Care Presents Positive Imperative Trial Data from Patients Treated with Aspiration Thrombectomy for M2 Occlusions Using the Zoom System

Late-Breaking Data Presented at Society of NeuroInterventional Surgery Annual Meeting Demonstrate Excellent Reperfusion Results and Unparalleled Safety with the Zoom System for Ischemic Stroke

CAMPBELL, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Imperative Care, Inc. today announced a late-breaking abstract with data from the Imperative Trial evaluating aspiration with the Zoom System in stroke patients with M2 occlusions, presented at the Society of NeuroInterventional Surgery (SNIS) 2025 22nd Annual Meeting in Nashville, Tenn.

“The Imperative Trial demonstrated excellent reperfusion and safety results in patients with M2 vessel occlusions treated with the Zoom System,” said Ariel Sutton, General Manager of Imperative Care Stroke. “Engineered as a complete solution, the Zoom Stroke System helps physicians perform their procedures swiftly, efficiently, and with confidence. We have amassed a robust portfolio of clinical data on Zoom and its benefits, and look forward to further advancing research by funding the first randomized study of aspiration thrombectomy in M2 occlusions.”

Clinical data from a sub-analysis of patients with M2 occlusions enrolled in the Imperative Trial (n=65) were presented by Justin Mascitelli, M.D., UT Health San Antonio. The sub-analysis reported a median age of 69, with a median presenting NIHSS score of 13. The results demonstrated:

An 88% core-lab adjudicated rate of final mTICI≥2b reperfusion.

Excellent clinical outcomes at 90 days, with a 56% mRS score of 0-1, and a 62% mRS score of 0-2.

A symptomatic intracranial hemorrhage (sICH) rate of 1.5% (1/65), an all-cause mortality rate of 4.6% (3/65), and an all-intracranial hemorrhage (ICH) rate of 18.5% (12/65).

“These data suggest that excellent safety and clinical outcomes can be achieved with aspiration thrombectomy in patients with M2 occlusions,” said Dr. Justin Mascitelli, UT Health San Antonio. “The clinical community has important questions around the impact of treating MeVO and DMVO patients given the ESCAPE-MeVO and DISTAL trial data evaluating stent retriever and the best medical-based treatments. It’s critical that this topic be further explored with evidence-generating studies on aspiration specifically, which I believe will undoubtedly move the field – and most importantly patient outcomes – forward.”

Imperative Care will fund an investigator-initiated, randomized clinical trial comparing continuous dual aspiration thrombectomy with the Zoom Stroke System plus best medical treatment versus best medical treatment alone for M2 vessel occlusions in stroke patients. This will be the first trial to look at an aspiration approach specifically for M2 occlusions with the goal of evaluating the potential impact of aspiration thrombectomy on these patients.

About the Zoom Products

The Zoom System is designed to be a complete stroke system from access through reperfusion for fast and effective clot removal in patients presenting with acute ischemic stroke. Imperative Care’s Zoom System consists of the Zoom 35, 45, 55, 71 Catheters, Zoom 88 Large Distal Platform, Zoom 88 Support, Zoom POD and Zoom Aspiration/Zoom POD tubing, Zoom Canister and DuoPort Canister.

All Zoom Catheters are designed with an asymmetric TRX™ Tip, which provides 15% greater clot engagement area at the tip of the catheter1 and are constructed to enable smooth tracking through challenging vasculature. For complete product information, including indications, contraindications, warnings, precautions and adverse events, visit: https://bit.ly/3yWkfEJ.

About Imperative Care, Inc.

Imperative Care is a commercial-stage medical technology company researching, developing and manufacturing connected innovations to elevate care for people affected by devastating vascular diseases such as stroke and pulmonary embolism. The company is focused on addressing specific gaps in treatment and care to make an impact across the entire patient journey. Imperative Care is based in Campbell, Calif. https://imperativecare.com.

1. Vargas J, Blalock J, Venkatraman A, et al. Efficacy of beveled tip aspiration catheter in mechanical thrombectomy for acute ischemic stroke. Journal of NeuroInterventional Surgery 2021;13:823-826.

Dr. Justin Mascitelli is a paid consultant for Imperative Care.

Media Contact:

Lara Lingenbrink

Imperative Care, Inc.

858-525-1414

llingenbrink@imperativecare.com

Investor Contact:

Phil Nalbone

Imperative Care, Inc.

pnalbone@imperativecare.com