IMPACT SHINE COMMUNICATIONS’ CEO, TRISTAN JERVIS SHARES INDUSTRY INSIGHTS IN LEADETH’S ‘WHAT WORKS IN B2B SALES & MARKETING’ PAPER

2 October 2026: Impact Shine Communications Founder and CEO, Tristan Jervis was interviewed by Leadeth for his views on B2B marketing in today's world — drawing on his expertise and experience in life science and healthcare communications. His insights and recommendations are included in Leadeth’s new White Paper, entitled ‘What actually works in B2B Sales and Marketing’ and it can be found at https://lnkd.in/ea-KUR68. Understanding AI, messaging, thought leadership and fully integrated communications service provision is paramount.

Jervis’ comments on the opening theme of GET THE MESSAGE RIGHT are shared prominently, and they are consistent with those of the other experts involved in the project. “The absolute most paramount thing is what I regard as the foundation of all communications. Get the messaging right – create a set of consistent, impactful and powerful messages, then worry about putting the tools in place to roll that out.”