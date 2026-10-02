IMPACT SHINE COMMUNICATIONS’ CEO, TRISTAN JERVIS SHARES INDUSTRY INSIGHTS IN LEADETH’S ‘WHAT WORKS IN B2B SALES & MARKETING’ PAPER

2 October 2026: Impact Shine Communications Founder and CEO, Tristan Jervis was interviewed by Leadeth for his views on B2B marketing in today's world — drawing on his expertise and experience in life science and healthcare communications. His insights and recommendations are included in Leadeth’s new White Paper, entitled ‘What actually works in B2B Sales and Marketing’ and it can be found at https://lnkd.in/ea-KUR68. Understanding AI, messaging, thought leadership and fully integrated communications service provision is paramount.
Jervis’ comments on the opening theme of GET THE MESSAGE RIGHT are shared prominently, and they are consistent with those of the other experts involved in the project. “The absolute most paramount thing is what I regard as the foundation of all communications. Get the messaging right – create a set of consistent, impactful and powerful messages, then worry about putting the tools in place to roll that out.”
His warning is that without
that central pillar of communication, everything downstream becomes incoherent.
For example, “a visitor lands on your website, finds it interesting but
cannot answer the key question — why you and not somebody else — and leaves.
Once any insecurities or fault lines show, the reader thinks whilst it's very interesting,
I really haven't got the time."
With Article Intelligence (AI) there
is a serious risk of over-reliance in an Industry which punishes accuracy. AI should be “regarded as an asset,
not something to be scared of” embracing. But “sole reliance on AI is a
recipe for disaster precisely because it lacks the human touch. It's
an asset to be applied to work that is directed by humans.” Jervis expects buyers to want “a single partner who can genuinely
deliver the whole mix — media relations and effective publicity generation,
social, website design and architecture, marketing collateral and thought
leadership — to a consistently high standard, rather than a specialist in one
or two.” He predicts that “thought leadership will keep growing as a
core expectation, which places a premium on having a genuine finger on the
pulse of your sector.” If you need expert help with your own messaging, would benefit from
thought leadership and/or would like to explore strategically focused PR and
marketing communications, investor relations and public affairs services, the
seasoned experts at Impact Shine Communications can help you with the
development of key messages, elevator pitches, social media content, trade media
articles and thought leadership – all following foundational themes that are
impactful and powerful, raising your SOV and enhancing your profile among your
peers and customers. Impact Shine Communications website: https://impactshinecommunications.com/ We’re here to help! Just PM Tristan Jervis to discuss how we
can help bolster your B2B marketing strategy, while building, reinforcing and
enhancing your credibility and reputation. Or e-mail t.jervis@impactshinecommunications.com or call on +44 (0) 771 363 8396.
His warning is that without that central pillar of communication, everything downstream becomes incoherent. For example, “a visitor lands on your website, finds it interesting but cannot answer the key question — why you and not somebody else — and leaves. Once any insecurities or fault lines show, the reader thinks whilst it's very interesting, I really haven't got the time."
With Article Intelligence (AI) there is a serious risk of over-reliance in an Industry which punishes accuracy. AI should be “regarded as an asset, not something to be scared of” embracing. But “sole reliance on AI is a recipe for disaster precisely because it lacks the human touch. It's an asset to be applied to work that is directed by humans.”
Jervis expects buyers to want “a single partner who can genuinely deliver the whole mix — media relations and effective publicity generation, social, website design and architecture, marketing collateral and thought leadership — to a consistently high standard, rather than a specialist in one or two.” He predicts that “thought leadership will keep growing as a core expectation, which places a premium on having a genuine finger on the pulse of your sector.”
If you need expert help with your own messaging, would benefit from thought leadership and/or would like to explore strategically focused PR and marketing communications, investor relations and public affairs services, the seasoned experts at Impact Shine Communications can help you with the development of key messages, elevator pitches, social media content, trade media articles and thought leadership – all following foundational themes that are impactful and powerful, raising your SOV and enhancing your profile among your peers and customers.
Impact Shine Communications website: https://impactshinecommunications.com/
We’re here to help! Just PM Tristan Jervis to discuss how we
can help bolster your B2B marketing strategy, while building, reinforcing and
enhancing your credibility and reputation. Or e-mail t.jervis@impactshinecommunications.com or call on +44 (0) 771 363 8396.