SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Impact BioMedical Inc. (NYSE American: IBO) Announces IPO Participation with Strong Support from Partners and Affiliates

October 8, 2024 | 
1 min read

HOUSTON, Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Impact BioMedical Inc. (NYSE American: IBO), a pioneering biotechnology company dedicated to discovering, developing, and patenting innovative healthcare solutions, is pleased to announce the successful completion of its Initial Public Offering (IPO). Notable is that over 30% of the IPO was purchased by existing investors which further demonstrates strong belief in the company and its potential.

Frank D. Heuszel, CEO of Impact BioMedical, commented, “The significant participation of our investors underscores their confidence in our mission and the innovative healthcare solutions we are developing. Their support is a testament to the value they see in our work and our potential to make a meaningful impact on human health.”

About Impact BioMedical, Inc.:

Impact BioMedical Inc. (NYSE American: IBO) discovers, confirms, and patents unique science and technologies which can be developed into new offerings in biopharmaceuticals and consumer healthcare and wellness in collaboration with external partners through research, licensing, co-development, joint ventures, and other relationships.

Safe Harbor Disclosure:
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those projected. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date.

Media Contact:
Mark Suseck Email: mark.suseck@impactbiomedinc.com

Investor Relations:
info@impactbiomedinc.com

Texas IPO
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Halftone collage banner, hands and diagram. Retro colors, paper cut elements, concept of business, saving, finance.
Deals
Royalty Financing Serves as Lifeline for Some Biopharma Companies in Uncertain Market
October 2, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Ben Hargreaves
Hand holding pencil erasing an employee. Dismissal or bankrumptcy concept. Vector illustration.
Layoffs
Shattuck Labs to Lay Off 40% of Workforce
October 1, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
External view of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in Washington, DC
Alzheimer’s disease
Cassava Agrees to Pay $40M Fine to Resolve SEC Probe as Company Hit With New Lawsuit
September 27, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Photo of a judge's gavel, a balance and a stack of papers
Legal
Appeals Court Breathes New Life Into PhRMA’s Legal Challenge to IRA
September 23, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac