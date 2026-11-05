Immutep Announces Upcoming Poster Presentations at CTOS 2026 and ESMO Immuno-Oncology & Advanced Therapies Congress 2026

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) (“Immutep” or “the Company”), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company targeting cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced that data from two clinical trials of its first-in-class MHC Class II agonist, eftilagimod alfa (“efti”), will be presented in poster presentations at two international congresses in November and December 2026.

At the Connective Tissue Oncology Society (CTOS) 2026 Annual Meeting, taking place 18–21 November 2026 in Seoul, South Korea, survival data will be presented from the investigator-initiated EFTISARC-NEO Phase II trial evaluating efti in combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) and radiotherapy in the neoadjuvant treatment of patients with resectable soft tissue sarcoma.

At the ESMO Immuno-Oncology & Advanced Therapies Congress 2026, taking place 14–16 December 2026 in London, United Kingdom, final median overall survival results will be presented from Part B of the TACTI-003 Phase IIb trial evaluating efti in combination with KEYTRUDA® in first-line recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) in patients with a PD-L1 combined positive score (CPS) of less than 1.

CTOS 2026 Annual Meeting

Title Disease Free Survival (DFS) in Patients with Resectable Soft Tissue Sarcoma (STS) from Eftisarc-Neo Phase II Trial of Neoadjuvant Eftilagimod Alfa (Efti), Pembrolizumab and Radiotherapy (Rth) Trial EFTISARC-NEO (investigator-initiated Phase II; NCT06128863) Session category Poster Discussion (SESSION 6) First Author Pawel Sobczuk, MD PhD; Maria Sklodowska-Curie National Research Institute of Oncology, Warsaw, Mazowieckie, Poland Poster session 19 November 2026, 04:30 p.m. KST (19 November, 06:30 p.m. AEDT)



ESMO Immuno-Oncology & Advanced Therapies Congress 2026

Title Eftilagimod Alfa and Pembrolizumab in First-Line Recurrent or Metastatic Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma with PD-L1 CPS <1: Final Results from the TACTI-003 Study Trial TACTI-003 Part B (Phase II; NCT04811027) Session category Poster Display session First Author Claus A. Kristensen, MD PhD, Copenhagen University Hospital, Copenhagen, Denmark Poster session 14 December 2026, 17:30 GMT (15 December 2026, 4:30am AEDT)



Details of the presentations are set out below. The data will be made available on the Posters & Publications page of Immutep’s website following their presentation.

About Immutep

Immutep is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel immunotherapies for cancer and autoimmune disease. The Company is a pioneer in the understanding and advancement of therapeutics related to Lymphocyte Activation Gene-3 (LAG-3), and its diversified product portfolio harnesses LAG-3’s ability to stimulate or suppress the immune response. Immutep is dedicated to leveraging its expertise to bring innovative treatment options to patients in need and to maximise value for shareholders. For more information, please visit www.immutep.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding anticipated clinical development, regulatory progress and potential benefits of eftilagimod alfa. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include risks associated with clinical trial outcomes, regulatory developments, and the Company’s ability to advance its product candidates.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Immutep undertakes no obligation to update or revise such statements, except as required by applicable law.

Disclaimer

This announcement has been prepared for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities in any jurisdiction.

This announcement was authorised for release by the CEO of Immutep Limited.

Australian Investors/Media:

Eleanor Pearson, Sodali & Co.

+61 2 9066 4071; eleanor.pearson@sodali.com

US Investors/Media

Matthew Beck, astr partners

+1 (917) 415-1750; matthew.beck@astrpartners.com