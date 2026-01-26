SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Immunovant to Report Financial Results for the Third Quarter Ended December 31, 2025, and Provide Business Update on Friday, February 6, 2026

January 26, 2026 | 
DURHAM, N.C. and NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immunovant (Nasdaq: IMVT) today announced that it will report its financial results for the third quarter ended December 31, 2025, and provide a business update at 8:00 a.m. ET on Friday, February 6, 2026.

To access the Roivant (Nasdaq: ROIV) conference call by phone, please register online using this registration link. The presentation and webcast details will also be available under “News & Events” in the Investors section of the Immunovant website at https://www.immunovant.com/investors/news-events/ir-calendar. The archived webcast will be available on Immunovant’s website after the conference call.

About Immunovant
Immunovant, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunology company dedicated to enabling normal lives for people with autoimmune diseases. As a trailblazer in anti-FcRn technology, the Company is developing innovative, targeted therapies to meet the complex and variable needs of people with autoimmune diseases. For additional information on the Company, please visit immunovant.com.

Contacts:
Investors
Keyur Parekh
keyur.parekh@roivant.com

Media
Stephanie Lee
stephanie.lee@roivant.com


