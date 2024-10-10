ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Celebrates Nobel Prize in Chemistry, Advances in AI-Powered Protein Design

University of Washington’s Baker Lab and Google DeepMind Redefine Protein Science, Paving the Way for AI-Driven Biotherapeutics

VICTORIA, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$IPA #AI--ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (the “Company” or “IPA”) (NASDAQ: IPA), an AI-driven biotherapeutic research and technology company, today celebrates the recent Nobel Prize in Chemistry awarded to David Baker of the University of Washington, Seattle, WA, USA, “for computational protein design,” and jointly to Demis Hassabis and John M. Jumper of Google DeepMind, London, UK, “for protein structure prediction.” This accolade highlights the vital role of computational tools and AI in advancing our understanding of protein structures—principles that are central to IPA’s research initiatives. These achievements validate the methodologies that underpin IPA’s proprietary Foundation AI model, LENSai, which leverages similar computational and AI approaches to innovate drug discovery.





“As IPA continues to enhance LENSai, our proprietary AI platform, we remain committed to leveraging cutting-edge technologies to unravel complex protein interactions. The Nobel Prize recognition of AlphaFold underscores the growing importance of AI in scientific breakthroughs. At ImmunoPrecise Antibodies, we’re dedicated to integrating advanced AI technologies into our workflows, which not only amplifies our capabilities in drug development but also aligns with our mission to pioneer innovative biotherapeutic solutions,” said Dr. Jennifer Bath, CEO of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies.

At IPA, the integration of AlphaFold, an open-access AI tool developed by Google DeepMind, into our drug discovery processes has revolutionized how we approach complex biological challenges. By leveraging AlphaFold’s freely available protein structure predictions, IPA enhances the design and optimization of antibodies, making significant strides in developing treatments for diseases that were previously deemed intractable.

“Our HYFT technology amplifies the power of AlphaFold and other foundational AI models by providing deeper biological context. HYFT identifies key functional and structural motifs within protein sequences, enhancing the precision of AlphaFold’s predictions and extending its application in drug discovery,” said Dr. Van Hyft, Head of Innovation at ImmunoPrecise Antibodies. “This combination enables us to push the boundaries of what’s possible in biotherapeutic development, accelerating the path from prediction to solution.”

For a deeper dive into AlphaFold’s impact on drug discovery and its integration into IPA’s technology stack, explore their subsidiary, BioStrand’s, blog post: Explained: A Brief Look Into AlphaFold 2.

Looking ahead, IPA is keen to expand partnerships within academia and industry to further explore AI’s potential in developing novel therapies. IPA invites interested parties to join in advancing the application of LENSai, aiming for a future where diseases are not merely treated but understood and prevented.

