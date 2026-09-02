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Immunome to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference

September 2, 2026 | 
1 min read

BOTHELL, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Immunome, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMNM), a clinical-stage targeted oncology company focused on developing first-in-class and best-in-class targeted cancer therapies, today announced that Immunome management will present at H.C. Wainwright’s 28th Annual Global Investment Conference on September 14, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. ET.



Interested parties can access the live audio webcast of the presentation from the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at www.immunome.com. The webcast replay will be available after the conclusion of the live presentation for approximately 30 days.

About Immunome, Inc.

Immunome is a clinical-stage targeted oncology company committed to developing first-in-class and best-in-class targeted cancer therapies. We are advancing an innovative portfolio of therapeutics, supported by a leadership team with deep experience in the design, development, and commercialization of cutting-edge therapies, including antibody-drug conjugates. Our pipeline includes varegacestat, an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor for which an NDA has been accepted by the U.S. FDA; IM-1021, a clinical-stage ROR1 ADC; IM-1617, a clinical-stage solid tumor ADC; and IM-3050, a clinical-stage FAP-targeted radioligand therapy. We are also advancing a broad portfolio of early-stage ADCs pursuing undisclosed solid tumor targets.


Contacts

Investor Contact
Max Rosett
Chief Financial Officer
investors@immunome.com

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