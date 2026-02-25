Immunocore reports fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results and provides a business update

KIMMTRAK (tebentafusp-tebn) Q4 net sales of $104.5 million and $400.0 million for full year 2025; expect moderating revenue growth in 2026

TEBE-AM enrollment completion anticipated 1H 2026 with topline data expected as early as 2H 2026

PRAME franchise Phase 1/2 data to be presented in 2H 2026: brenetafusp in ovarian and lung cancer, and initial data with half-life extended candidate (IMC-P115C)

Additional Phase 1 HIV data to be presented in 2H 2026

Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $864.2 million as of December 31, 2025

(OXFORDSHIRE, England & RADNOR, Penn. & GAITHERSBURG, Md., US, 25 February 2026) Immunocore Holdings plc (Nasdaq: IMCR) (“Immunocore” or the “Company”), a commercial-stage biotechnology company pioneering and delivering transformative immunomodulating medicines to radically improve outcomes for patients with cancer, infectious diseases and autoimmune diseases, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2025, and provided a business update.

The Company has demonstrated commercial momentum with 15 consecutive quarters of KIMMTRAK® (tebentafusp-tebn) revenue growth, driven by US community and global market penetration. In addition, the Company is preparing for potential new melanoma indications as it enrolls three Phase 3 trials: TEBE-AM and ATOM, delivering on KIMMTRAK’s lifecycle management, and PRISM-MEL-301 evaluating brenetafusp in first-line melanoma. Enrollment in the late-line cutaneous melanoma trial (TEBE-AM) remains on track for completion in the first half of this year with topline overall survival (OS) data as early as the second half of 2026.

The Company continued to advance its clinical pipeline beyond melanoma into other tumor types enrolling patients across multiple early-stage trials. In the second half of 2026, the Company expects to present data from the ongoing ovarian and NSCLC expansion cohorts of the Phase 1/2 trial of brenetafusp and the initial data from the half-life extended PRAME-A02 candidate (IMC-P115C).

The Company is progressing on its growth opportunities beyond oncology, as it continues to dose escalate in the HIV functional cure program and plans to enter the clinic with its first autoimmune candidate in the first half of this year. The Company’s strong balance sheet provides the financial flexibility to execute these programs.

“With $400 million in KIMMTRAK sales and a diverse clinical portfolio, Immunocore had a productive year of growth and progress in 2025,” said Bahija Jallal, CEO of Immunocore. “Our priority for 2026 is the clear execution of our clinical trials, particularly as we anticipate key data in oncology and begin our first trial in autoimmune disease. We remain focused on the long-term goal of developing medicines that can significantly improve patient lives."

Full Year and Fourth Quarter Highlights (including post-period)

Financial Results

For the fourth quarter of 2025 (Q4 2025), total net product revenue (or ‘net sales’) arising from the sales of KIMMTRAK was $104.5 million, compared to $84.1 million for the same period in 2024. Q4 2025 sales were $69.0 million in the United States, $32.1 million in Europe, and $3.4 million in international regions.

For the year ended December 31, 2025 (FY 2025), net sales of KIMMTRAK were $400.0 million, compared to $310.0 million for the same period in 2024. FY 2025 sales were $257.0 million in the United States, $131.4 million in Europe and $11.6 million in international regions. For both the Q4 2025 and FY 2025, the increases in net product sales were due to increased volumes in the United States and Europe as well as global country expansion.

Research & development (R&D) expenses for Q4 2025 were $78.8 million, compared to $60.9 million for Q4 2024. R&D expenses for FY 2025 were $274.9 million, compared to $222.2 million for FY 2024. These increases were due to preclinical expenses related to the advancement of the Company’s autoimmune programs, including clinical material manufacturing for anticipated Phase 1 initiations, and due to clinical expenses related to the progression of our Phase 3 trials, primarily TEBE-AM and PRISM-MEL-301.

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses for Q4 2025 were $42.6 million, compared to $42.3 million for Q4 2024. SG&A expenses for FY 2025 were $165.4 million, compared to $155.8 million for FY 2024. These increases were primarily due to costs related to commercial and business support functions to support our growing pipeline and global commercial expansion.

Net loss for Q4 2025 was $30.1 million compared to a net loss of $23.8 million for Q4 2024, and full year net loss for 2025 was $35.5 million compared to a full year net loss of $51.1 million in 2024.

The Q4 2025 basic and diluted loss per share was $0.60 compared to $0.47 for Q4 2024. Basic and diluted loss per share for FY 2025 was $0.71, compared to $1.02 for FY 2024.

Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $864.2 million as of December 31, 2025, as compared to $820.4 million as of December 31, 2024.

KIMMTRAK

The Company’s lead product, KIMMTRAK® (tebentafusp), is approved in 39 countries and has been launched in 30 countries globally to date for HLA-A*02:01 positive people with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma (mUM). KIMMTRAK continues to be the standard of care in most markets where it is launched.

The Company sees three key growth areas as it plans to expand patient reach for KIMMTRAK, including continued US community and global market penetration in mUM, the potential expansion into 2L+ advanced cutaneous melanoma (CM), and the potential expansion into adjuvant uveal melanoma.

Metastatic uveal melanoma

KIMMTRAK net product sales were $104.5 million and $400.0 million for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2025, respectively, representing increases of 24% and 29% respectively, as compared to the same periods in 2024.

13% year-over-year sales growth in the United States with mean duration of treatment increasing to 14 months.

79% year-over-year sales growth in Europe, driven by increased demand and launches in European markets.

2L+ advanced cutaneous melanoma

The Company is currently enrolling patients in the TEBE-AM registrational Phase 3 trial and expects to complete enrollment in the first half of 2026 with topline data expected as early as the second half of 2026.

The Phase 3 trial is enrolling three arms: tebentafusp monotherapy, tebentafusp in combination with pembrolizumab, and a control (investigator's choice of therapy including clinical trials, chemotherapy, or retreatment with anti-PD1 or BRAF therapy). The primary endpoint of the randomized Phase 3 trial is Overall Survival (OS).

There is great unmet need in second- and later-line cutaneous melanoma, with no therapy having shown, to date, an OS improvement post checkpoint inhibitors in a randomized clinical trial. The Company estimates that there is a potential to address up to 4,000 previously treated advanced HLA-A*02:01 positive CM patients.





Adjuvant uveal (or ocular) melanoma

The European Organisation for Research and Treatment of Cancer (EORTC) continues to expand the site footprint of the Phase 3 Adjuvant Trial in Ocular Melanoma (ATOM).

The Company estimates that the HLA-A*02:01 positive, high-risk adjuvant uveal melanoma patient population could be up to 1,200 patients in the US and Europe.

PRAME portfolio

Brenetafusp is the Company’s lead PRAME-A02 ImmTAC bispecific candidate. Brenetafusp is being evaluated in combination with nivolumab in a Phase 3 registrational trial (PRISM-MEL-301) in patients with first-line, advanced cutaneous melanoma, and in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial as monotherapy and in combination across multiple tumor types, including ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

PRISM-MEL-301 – First PRAME Phase 3 clinical trial with brenetafusp in first-line advanced cutaneous melanoma

In November 2025, the Independent Data Monitoring Committee (IDMC) recommended the dose of 160 mcg as the go-forward dose in PRISM-MEL-301, the Company’s registrational Phase 3 trial in first-line, advanced cutaneous melanoma.

The Company continues with a 1:1 randomization of HLA-A*02:01 positive patients with first-line, advanced or metastatic cutaneous melanoma to brenetafusp 160 mcg + nivolumab or a control arm of either nivolumab or nivolumab + relatlimab.

Despite approved therapies, there remains a need for improved progression-free survival and OS, and there is the potential to address an estimated 10,000 HLA-A*02:01 positive patients in the US and Europe.





Phase 1/2 clinical trials of brenetafusp and IMC-P115C (PRAME-A02 Half-Life Extended) in multiple solid tumors

The Company continues to evaluate brenetafusp in a Phase 1/2 trial in combination in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer (PROC) and in earlier lines of platinum-sensitive ovarian cancer (PSOC). In the same trial, the Company continues signal detection in metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) cohorts, including combination in earlier-line NSCLC.

The Company is enrolling patients in the Phase 1 dose escalation trial evaluating IMC-P115C in patients with multiple solid tumors.

The Company expects to present Phase 1/2 data from both trials in the second half of 2026.





IMC-R117C (PIWIL1) for colorectal and other gastrointestinal cancers

The Company is enrolling patients in the Phase 1/2 dose escalation trial evaluating IMC-R117C in HLA-A*02:01 positive patients with advanced solid tumors, including colorectal cancer, as a single agent and in combination with standards of care.

The Company expects to present initial data in 2027.

ImmTAV candidates for a functional cure in infectious diseases

The Company’s bispecific TCR technology platform has the potential to offer a new approach for the treatment of certain chronic infections and aims to eliminate evidence of remaining virus in circulation after the patient stops taking medication – known as a ‘functional cure’. The Company is studying an investigational candidate for people living with human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). The Company has completed the single ascending dosing in the Phase 1 study for its chronic hepatitis B infection (HBV) program and is evaluating next steps.

Phase 1/2 trial of IMC-M113V (Gag-A02) for people living with HIV

Patient enrollment continues at higher doses in the multiple ascending dose part of the Phase 1/2 clinical trial to identify a safe and tolerable dose.

The Company published the single ascending dose data in a manuscript in Nature Communications.

Additional Phase 1 data to be presented in the second half of 2026

Tissue-specific down modulation of the immune system for autoimmune diseases

The key differentiator of the ImmTAAI platform is tissue-specific, down modulation of the immune system, as the candidates suppress pathogenic T cells via PD1 receptor agonism only when tethered to the target tissue.

The Company filed a clinical trial application (CTA) for IMC-S118AI (PPI x PD1) in December 2025 and expects to begin the Phase 1 trial in the first half of 2026.

The Company plans to file a CTA or investigational new drug (IND) application for IMC-U120AI (CD1a x PD1) in the second half of 2026.

About ImmTAC® molecules for cancer

Immunocore’s proprietary T cell receptor (TCR) technology generates a novel class of bispecific biologics called ImmTAC (Immune mobilizing monoclonal TCRs Against Cancer) molecules that are designed to redirect the immune system to recognize and kill cancerous cells. ImmTAC molecules are soluble TCRs engineered to recognize intracellular cancer antigens with ultra-high affinity and selectively kill these cancer cells via an anti-CD3 immune-activating effector function. Based on the demonstrated mechanism of T cell infiltration into human tumors, the ImmTAC mechanism of action holds the potential to treat hematologic and solid tumors, regardless of mutational burden or immune infiltration, including immune “cold” low mutation rate tumors.

About ImmTAV® molecules and infectious diseases

ImmTAV (Immune mobilizing monoclonal TCRs Against Virus) molecules are novel bispecifics that are designed to enable the immune system to recognize and eliminate virally infected cells.

Immunocore is advancing clinical candidates to cure patients with HIV and hepatitis B virus (HBV). The Company aims to achieve sustained control of HIV after patients stop anti-retroviral therapy (ART), without the risk of virological relapse or onward transmission. This is known as ‘functional cure’. For the treatment of HBV, the Company aims to achieve sustained loss of circulating viral antigens and markers of viral replication after stopping medication for people living with chronic HBV.

About ImmTAAITM molecules and autoimmune diseases

ImmTAAI (Immune mobilizing monoclonal TCRs Against AutoImmune disease) molecules are novel bispecifics that are designed for tissue-specific down modulation of the immune system. When tethered to the tissue of interest, ImmTAAI candidates suppress pathogenic T cells via PD1 receptor agonism. The Company is currently advancing two candidates for autoimmune diseases, including type 1 diabetes and inflammatory dermatological diseases.

About PRISM-MEL-301 (NCT06112314) – Phase 3 trial with brenetafusp (IMC-F106C, PRAME-A02) in 1L advanced cutaneous melanoma

The Phase 3 registrational trial is randomizing HLA-A*02:01-positive patients with previously untreated, advanced or metastatic cutaneous melanoma, to brenetafusp 160 mcg + nivolumab or a control arm of either nivolumab or nivolumab + relatlimab. The brenetafusp dose of 160 mcg was recommended by the Independent Data Monitoring Committee, following a pre-planned review of safety for all three arms and of efficacy for the two brenetafusp regimens (40 mcg and 160 mcg) in the first 90 patients randomized in the Phase 3 trial. The primary endpoint of the trial is progression free survival (PFS) by blinded independent central review (BICR), with secondary endpoints of overall survival (OS) and overall response rate (ORR).

About the IMC-F106C-101 Phase 1/2 trial

IMC-F106C-101 is a first-in-human, Phase 1/2 dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumors, including non-small cell lung and ovarian cancers. The Phase 1 dose escalation trial was designed to determine the maximum tolerated dose (MTD), as well as to evaluate the safety, preliminary anti-tumor activity and pharmacokinetics of IMC-F106C (brenetafusp), a bispecific protein built on Immunocore’s ImmTAC technology, and the Company’s first molecule to target the PRAME antigen. The Company is currently focusing on enrolling patients in combination arms with standards-of-care across multiple tumor types.

About TEBE-AM – Phase 3 registrational trial with tebentafusp in previously treated advanced cutaneous melanoma

The trial is randomizing patients with second-line or later advanced cutaneous melanoma who have progressed on an anti-PD1, received prior ipilimumab and, if applicable, received a BRAF kinase inhibitor. Patients are randomized to one of three arms, including tebentafusp – as monotherapy or in combination with an anti-PD1 – or a control arm. The primary endpoint is overall survival.

About the ATOM Phase 3 trial

The EORTC-sponsored Phase 3 clinical trial will include sites in 10 EU countries and the United States and is randomizing HLA-A*02:01-positive patients with high-risk primary uveal melanoma after definitive treatment, by surgery or radiotherapy, and no evidence of metastatic disease on imaging. The trial is expected to enroll a total of 290 patients who will be randomized 1:1 to one of two arms: tebentafusp as monotherapy or observation. The primary endpoint of the trial is relapse-free survival (RFS), with secondary objectives of overall survival and safety and tolerability of tebentafusp. Exploratory objectives include the comparison of the health-related quality of life between the treatment arms and the evaluation of the role of circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) as a biomarker for the presence of residual disease.

About Uveal Melanoma

Uveal melanoma is a rare and aggressive form of melanoma, which affects the eye. This is the most common primary intraocular malignancy in adults and up to 50% of people with uveal melanoma will eventually develop metastatic disease. Unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma typically has a poor prognosis and had no approved treatment until KIMMTRAK.

About Cutaneous Melanoma

Cutaneous melanoma (CM) is the most common form of melanoma. It is the most aggressive skin carcinoma and is associated with the vast majority of skin cancer-related mortality. The majority of patients with CM are diagnosed before metastasis but survival remains poor for the large proportion of patients with metastatic disease. Despite recent progress in advanced melanoma therapy, there is still an unmet need for new therapies that improve first-line response rates and duration of response as well as for patients who are refractory to first-line treatments.

About KIMMTRAK®

KIMMTRAK is a novel bispecific protein comprised of a soluble T cell receptor fused to an anti-CD3 immune-effector function. KIMMTRAK specifically targets gp100, a lineage antigen expressed in melanocytes and melanoma. This is the first molecule developed using Immunocore’s ImmTAC technology platform, designed to redirect and activate T cells to recognize and kill tumor cells. KIMMTRAK has been approved for the treatment of HLA-A*02:01-positive adult patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma in the United States, European Union, Canada, Australia, and the United Kingdom.

About KIMMTRAKConnect

Immunocore is committed to helping patients who need KIMMTRAK obtain access via its KIMMTRAKConnect program. The US program provides services with dedicated nurse case managers who provide personalized support, including educational resources, financial assistance, and site of care coordination. To learn more, visit KIMMTRAKConnect.com or call 844-775-2273.

About Immunocore

Immunocore is a commercial-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of a novel class of TCR bispecific immunotherapies called ImmTAX – Immune mobilizing monoclonal TCRs Against X disease – designed to treat a broad range of diseases, including cancer, autoimmune diseases and infectious diseases. Leveraging its proprietary, flexible, off-the-shelf ImmTAX platform, Immunocore is developing a deep pipeline in multiple therapeutic areas, including clinical and pre-clinical programs​ in oncology, infectious diseases, and autoimmune diseases. The Company’s most advanced oncology TCR therapeutic, KIMMTRAK, has been approved for the treatment of HLA-A*02:01-positive adult patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma in the United States, European Union, Canada, Australia, and the United Kingdom.

Immunocore Holdings plc

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations

Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2025 and 2024

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

Quarter Ended

Year Ended

December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Revenue from sale of therapies, net $ 104,478 $ 84,052 $ 400,016 $ 309,989 Collaboration revenue — — — 213 Total revenue 104,478 84,052 400,016 310,202 Cost of revenue from sale of therapies (2,703 ) (330 ) (5,087 ) (2,731 ) Research and development expense (78,821 ) (60,850 ) (274,869 ) (222,151 ) Selling, general, & administrative expense (42,645 ) (42,324 ) (165,413 ) (155,781 ) Loss from operations (19,691 ) (19,452 ) (45,353 ) (70,461 )



Interest income 3,906 5,173 16,476 25,618 Interest expense (3,053 ) (7,038 ) (12,166 ) (18,844 ) Foreign currency (loss) gain (1,460 ) (4,497 ) 2,215 (3,448 ) Other income, net 4,504 993 19,728 14,198 Net income (loss) before income taxes (15,794 ) (24,821 ) (19,100 ) (52,937 ) Income tax (expense) benefit (14,266 ) 1,050 (16,414 ) 1,850 Net loss $ (30,060 ) $ (23,771 ) $ (35,514 ) $ (51,087 ) Basic and diluted net loss per share $ (0.60 ) $ (0.47 ) $ (0.71 ) $ (1.02 ) Basic and diluted weighted-average number of shares outstanding 50,465,586 50,046,748 50,345,666 49,991,064

Immunocore Holdings plc

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

As of December 31,

(In thousands)

December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 467,709 $ 455,731 Marketable securities 396,444 364,645 Accounts receivable, net 73,977 63,009 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 50,055 41,033 Tax receivable 1,815 — Inventory, net 6,742 5,446 Total current assets 996,742 929,864 Property and equipment, net 11,462 10,092 Operating lease right of use assets, net 38,783 37,643 Deferred tax assets, net — 14,790 Other non-current assets 20,282 17,117 Total assets $ 1,067,269 $ 1,009,506 Liabilities and shareholders’ equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 24,364 $ 25,100 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 219,744 185,534 Deferred revenue, current 583 — Operating lease liabilities, current 2,006 1,547 Total current liabilities 246,697 212,181 Deferred revenue, non-current 4,858 5,434 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 41,556 40,162 Interest-bearing loans and borrowings 393,125 391,013 Total liabilities $ 686,236 $ 648,790 Shareholders' equity Ordinary shares 136 135 Deferred shares 1 1 Additional paid-in capital 1,240,255 1,190,104 Accumulated deficit (831,275 ) (795,761 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (28,084 ) (33,763 ) Total shareholders' equity 381,033 360,716 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,067,269 $ 1,009,506

Immunocore Holdings plc

Summary Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

For the Years Ended December 31,

(In thousands)

2025 2024 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the year $ 455,731 $ 442,626 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (10,712 ) 26,061 Net cash used in investing activities (16,340 ) (355,129 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 12,371 343,881 Net foreign exchange difference on cash held 26,659 (1,708 ) Cash and cash equivalents at end of the year $ 467,709 $ 455,731



