Immunocine Names Janet Maendel, DO (EU), DNM, Director of Clinical Affairs

Expanded role strengthens clinical interpretation, longitudinal patient assessment, and the scientific framework surrounding Immunocine’s Double-Loaded dendritic cell treatment program

Immunocine CEO & Founder Matt Halpert, PhD Explains the Science behind their Double-Loaded Dendritic Cell Vaccine in the fight against Cancer

HOUSTON, Sept. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immunocine today announced the appointment of Janet Maendel, DO (EU), DNM, as Director of Clinical Affairs. This new position was created to expand the company’s clinical leadership model and bring together the many factors that shape a patient’s cancer journey—from medical history and previous treatments to current biology, treatment response, and long-term follow-up.

Immunocine announced the appointment of Janet Maendel, DO (EU), DNM, as Director of Clinical Affairs.



Maendel’s background in integrative and metabolic oncology brings a multidisciplinary perspective to the role, shaped by years of working across cancer biology, immune function, inflammation, metabolism, endocrine signaling, and the tumor microenvironment. That experience guides how she looks at complex medical information, treatment history, and patient response throughout Immunocine’s treatment and ongoing care.

“At Immunocine, we don’t just fill roles; we build them around the people and expertise that can make the biggest difference for our patients,” said Vita Salsman, Executive Director of Immunocine. “Every patient who comes to Immunocine deserves care that is as individualized as their therapy. Janet Maendel brings a rare combination of clinical insight and operational understanding, and this expanded role allows us to put that expertise directly to work—from a patient’s first consultation through treatment and long-term follow-up.”

Immunocine’s treatment program is centered on its personalized dendritic cell treatment, which uses patient-specific tumor-derived material and autologous immune cells to generate an individualized anti-tumor immune response. As the program continues to develop, Immunocine is also strengthening the clinical framework surrounding the treatment and the way patient and immune-response data are evaluated over time.

As Director of Clinical Affairs, Maendel works across Immunocine’s treatment program to strengthen how laboratory, immune, molecular, and medical information is integrated and interpreted within the context of each patient’s broader clinical course. This approach helps the team look at all the findings together and understand how they relate to changes in the patient throughout their treatment.

Immunocine Founder and CEO, Matt Halpert, PhD said, “Cancer is extraordinarily complex, and meaningful insight rarely comes from looking at any one piece of information in isolation. Janet’s strength is her ability to connect those pieces—to look across the clinical course, biology, immune response, and treatment history and ask what the whole picture is telling us. Building that capability into Immunocine will help us learn more from every patient and use those insights to continuously improve and evolve our program.”

“What interests me most about my work is the space between the science and what happens clinically,” said Maendel. “I have always been drawn to understanding how the pieces fit together—the biology, the clinical information, the treatment response, and, importantly, the individual patient. When we look at those pieces together, we can begin to understand what the patient’s experience is telling us and how that information may help guide their care.”

The role also creates a stronger bridge between Immunocine’s underlying science, its physicians and clinical teams, and what is learned through patient treatment and post-treatment monitoring. Maendel’s responsibilities include supporting clinical governance and quality oversight, advancing consistent clinical data collection and documentation, and further developing Immunocine’s network of clinicians who can support patients after they return home.

An important component of this work will be capturing what happens before, during, and after treatment. By following patients over time and bringing their dendritic cell treatment and post treatment information together, Immunocine seeks to better understand individual responses and identify meaningful patterns across its patient population. These observations will help develop follow-up strategies, clinical processes, quality initiatives, and future program development.

“Every patient is different, and their cancer treatment does not usually begin the day they arrive at Immunocine,” said Maendel. “Understanding what has happened before, what is happening now, and how the patient changes over time gives us a much more complete picture. This is where meaningful clinical insight can begin.”

Janet Maendel, DO (EU), DNM, holds a Bachelor of Science and doctoral degrees in Manual Osteopathy and Natural Medicine and is board-certified by the Board of Natural Medicine Doctors and Practitioners. Her professional training includes advanced education in functional medicine and integrative and metabolic oncology. In addition to her patient-focused work, she has served as a clinical advisor and educator to physicians and other healthcare professionals, supporting complex oncology case interpretation, clinical reasoning, and the integration of conventional and metabolic approaches to cancer therapeutics.

About Immunocine

Immunocine is a personalized cancer care company focused on dendritic cell-based immunotherapy with its proprietary double-loaded dendritic cell vaccine. Its approach uses patient-specific tumor material and immune cells as part of an individualized strategy designed to educate the immune system to recognize cancer-associated targets. Immunocine provides care to patients from around the world through its treatment centers in Cabo San Lucas and Cancun, Mexico. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b5DbOhC2qyQ

For More Information

Amy McFarlane

Director of Communications and Outreach

Immunocine

Email: Amcfarlane@Immunocine.com

Phone: ( 346)-214-9142

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A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dc1339f0-96bd-4c11-abff-5cb8b92c414b