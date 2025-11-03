Immunis Publishes Research Showing Body Fat Loss and Reversal of Liver Steatosis and Fibrosis, While Increasing Lean Muscle Mass, in Aged Models

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#biologics--Immunis, Inc., a clinical-stage biotech developing innovative stem cell-derived biologics for age- and disease-related immune dysregulation, announces the publication of its peer-reviewed research in collaboration with Dr. Micah Drummond from the University of Utah. The study published in Obesity is titled, “Stem Cell Secretome Treatment Reduces Adiposity and Improves Glucose Handling During Obesity and Weight Loss in Mice.”

The National Center for Health Statistics reports that the percentage of Americans aged 65+ with obesity has doubled to 40% for both men and women. While pharmacotherapies like GLP-1 receptor agonists have demonstrated global commercial success for its ability to achieve rapid weight loss, 25-40% of the total weight lost from these drugs is attributed to a decrease in lean muscle, not fat. There is a critical need for pharmaceuticals that can promote fat loss without compromising muscle.

Immunis’ publication discusses the effects of its investigational therapeutic, IMM01-STEM, in aged mouse models of obesity. The key findings are as follows:

IMM01-STEM significantly enhanced weight loss in obese mice by reducing the percentage of whole-body fat while increasing lean mass.

IMM01-STEM significantly reversed liver steatosis and fibrosis in aged mice on a high fat diet, to levels similar to that of healthy controls.

IMM01-STEM provided major metabolic benefits during weight loss, including better glucose tolerance and lower fasting insulin levels, with treated mice achieving metabolic profiles similar to healthy controls.

IMM01-STEM preserves muscle mass and enhances muscle quality by increasing muscle fiber size, increasing blood capillary density, and reducing fibrosis.

These data provide a promising basis for additional investigations of IMM01-STEM in supporting metabolic and tissue health during obesity and weight loss in humans. This research complements the findings from Immunis’ two additional published preclinical studies in GeroScience and Aging Cell, which show a reversal of deficits in aged skeletal muscle resulting in leaner, higher quality tissue with lower fat and fibrosis, thicker myofibers, greater overall strength, improved whole-body metabolism, reduced adiposity, and better balance and coordination.

“Publishing in a leading scientific journal like Obesity reaffirms the importance of our team’s research efforts. IMM01-STEM could possibly transform human healthspan by promoting a healthier form of weight loss. We are fortunate to explore the potential benefits of our multi-active drug when the interest in healthspan therapies is at an all-time high,” says Dr. Hans Keirstead, Immunis’ Chairman and publication author.

About Immunis, Inc.

Immunis is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing multi-active stem cell-derived biologics for the various manifestations of age-related diseases and immune dysregulation. The investigational product line leverages Immunis’ leading-edge capabilities in stem cell secretome technology to deliver a product of all natural, all human immune modulators in their natural physiological concentrations.

